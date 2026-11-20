MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New resource explains how plan structures, carrier considerations, and Advantage plan types can help people compare Medicare coverage options.

Fort Worth, TEXAS, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boomer Benefits, a nationwide insurance agency specializing in Medicare coverage, announced the launch of its new guide,“How to Choose a Medicare Plan, which can be found here: .” The resource is designed to help people understand the two primary paths for Medicare coverage and identify considerations that may inform a plan choice.







Boomer Benefits

Medicare beneficiaries generally choose between a Medicare Supplement plan, also known as Medigap, and a Medicare Advantage plan. These options work very differently from one another. The guide explains the distinction and encourages readers to consider how each structure may align with their coverage priorities, circumstances, and preferences when comparing plans.

Medigap policies are standardized, meaning that plans with the same letter offer the same basic benefits, regardless of the insurance company selling them. As a result, evaluating a Medigap option involves more than comparing its benefits. The guide advises readers to review an insurer's history of rate increases and its financial ratings as part of their carrier research.

“There isn't one plan type that is right for everyone, and understanding how the options differ is an important first step,” said Kelsey Mundfrom, spokesperson for Boomer Benefits.“The guide helps clarify what to compare, including carrier history for Medigap and the plan structure for Medicare Advantage, so people can make a more informed decision based on their own needs.”

Medicare Advantage plans also vary in how they organize provider access and care. Common options include Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) and Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans. The guide recommends looking at these types closely to determine which may be the better fit for an individual's needs, including how that person prefers to access providers and use covered services.

Rather than treating the choice as a simple comparison of monthly costs, the guide presents it as a review of distinct plan designs and practical factors. It outlines why recognizing the differences between Medigap and Medicare Advantage matters and why people should carefully examine the specific plan and carrier details before selecting coverage.

Boomer Benefits

Boomer Benefits is a nationwide, award-winning insurance agency specializing in Medigap and Medicare Advantage plans from national carriers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, HealthSpring, Mutual of Omaha, and other A-rated carriers. Licensed in 49 states, the agency has a Client Service Team that helps clients with Medicare issues free of charge.

The new guide offers a starting point for people weighing their Medicare options. By explaining the two broad plan paths, standardized Medigap benefits, carrier rate increase history and financial ratings, and HMO and PPO distinctions, it aims to make plan research more understandable and focused on individual needs.

About Boomer Benefits

Boomer Benefits is a nationwide, award-winning insurance agency specializing in Medigap and Advantage Plans for national carriers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, HealthSpring, Mutual of Omaha, and many other A-rated carriers. Licensed in 49 states, Boomer Benefits has a Client Service Team dedicated to helping clients with any Medicare issues that arise, free of charge.

Press Inquiries

Kelsey Mundfrom

info [at] boomerbenefits.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: