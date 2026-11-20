Ottawa, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in education market is valued at USD 9.58 billion in 2026, up from USD 7.05 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach about USD 136.79 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 34.52%. North America leads commercial adoption, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region.







Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Adoption has moved from experiments to everyday use. The OECD's PISA 2025 survey found that 45.5% of students use AI chatbots for learning at least weekly. Model developers are competing for classrooms: Google offers Gemini for Education free to every U.S. high school, OpenAI sells ChatGPT Edu to universities and ministries, and Anthropic launched Claude for Teachers in July 2026, giving verified U.S. K-12 teachers a year of premium access at no cost.

Policy is accelerating the shift. A U.S. executive order in April 2025 created the White House Task Force on AI Education, and by March 2026, 134 AI-in-education bills were being tracked across 31 states. Edtech companies are benefiting too: Duolingo's daily active users grew 29% to 64.9 million in the third quarter of 2026. For edtech providers, AI developers, institutions and investors, the key questions are which use cases deliver learning gains, how free tools affect paid platforms, and how fast schools adopt clear AI policies.

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Figure 1: AI in Education Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The market grows more than 14-fold over the forecast period. Generative AI has made tutoring, feedback and content creation affordable at scale, and cloud delivery lets institutions adopt new tools without large upfront investment.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

2026 values apply the approximate shares published by Precedence Research to the 2026 market size of USD 9.58 billion and are modeled estimates.

AI in Education Market: Key Segments

Segment Approx. Share 2026 Value (modeled) Growth Signal Higher education (end user) ~45% About USD 4.31 billion Leading end user; campus-wide AI deals K-12 and corporate training (end users) ~55% About USD 5.27 billion Corporate training is a high-growth segment Cloud (deployment) ~60% About USD 5.75 billion Leading deployment model Solutions (offering) ~70% About USD 6.71 billion Platforms, tutoring, assessment and assistants Services (offering) ~30% About USD 2.87 billion Implementation, training and support

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Technology. Deep learning Conversational AI

Application. Adaptive learning, intelligent tutoring and AI tutoring are the highest-value growth areas, followed by assessment, content generation and teacher assistance.

End user. Higher education accounts for about 45% of demand because universities buy campus-wide licenses and use AI across teaching, research and administration. Corporate training is a high-growth segment as companies reskill workers for AI.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

AI in Education Market by Region

Region Position Key Facts Growth Signal North America Leads commercial maturity White House Task Force on AI Education; 134 state bills Free AI tools for schools and teachers Europe Policy-led adoption Estonia rolled out ChatGPT Edu to 30,000+ students and educators National programs Asia Pacific Fastest-growing Squirrel AI (China), Riiid (Korea) Large student populations, AI tutoring Middle East & Africa Emerging Alef Education (UAE) Government-led digital learning Latin America Emerging Growing online learning Mobile-first platforms

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

North America. The U.S. leads adoption. In September 2025, companies including Google, Microsoft and NVIDIA made commitments to the White House AI education initiative; Google pledged USD 1 billion for U.S. education and job training, including USD 150 million in grants and free Gemini for Education for high schools. The California State University system is providing ChatGPT Edu to more than 500,000 students.

Europe. Europe is moving through national programs. Estonia has rolled out ChatGPT Edu across public universities and secondary schools, reaching more than 30,000 students and educators.

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with AI tutoring specialists such as Squirrel AI in China and Riiid in South Korea and rapid adoption in India's large edtech market.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 2: Key AI in Education Developments, 2025–2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

AI developers are giving tools to schools for free. Google offers Gemini for Education free to U.S. high schools, and Anthropic's Claude for Teachers, launched July 14, 2026, gives verified U.S. K-12 educators a year of premium access at no cost. OpenAI's ChatGPT Edu is being adopted campus-wide and nationally.

What it indicates: Model providers are building future users and institutional relationships, putting pressure on paid edtech tools to show clear learning value.

Policy is formalizing AI in schools. The April 2025 U.S. executive order created a White House Task Force on AI Education, and 134 AI-in-education bills were tracked across 31 states by March 2026. Several universities have switched off AI-detection tools and are routing students to controlled AI environments.

What it indicates: Schools are moving from banning AI to managing it, which creates demand for governed, education-specific AI platforms.

Students are already heavy users. PISA 2025 found 45.5% of OECD students use AI chatbots for learning at least weekly, and around six in ten report being taught to assess AI-generated information.

What it indicates: AI literacy is becoming a core skill, and institutions need tools for both learning and assessment integrity.

AI is lifting edtech engagement. Duolingo's third-quarter 2026 revenue rose 14% to USD 309 million and daily active users grew 29%, helped by AI features such as video calls; falling AI costs lifted its gross margin.

What it indicates: AI-native features can grow engagement and margins for learning platforms that use them well.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers