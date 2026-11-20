Sylvie Beljanski, CEO of Maison Beljanski, at the 2026 Naturally Independent Expo in Palm Springs, California

Founder Sylvie Beljanski's presentation on emerging research addressing cancer stem cells and metastasis draws interest from health professionals and retailers

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maison Beljanski, a New York-based leader in science-informed natural wellness products, is celebrating the connections made by its founder Sylvie Beljanski at the 2026 Naturally Independent Expo, held last week at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The event brought together natural health retailers, healthcare practitioners, industry experts and wellness brands for two days of education and innovation.As part of the education series, Sylvie Beljanski delivered a presentation highlighting emerging research conducted at the University of Kansas Medical Center that looks into the potential role of botanical compounds in addressing cancer stem cells and metastasis. This research continues the scientific legacy of her father, Dr. Mirko Beljanski, a pioneering microbiologist whose work helped advance the study of RNA.“It was a privilege to present preclinical research on botanical extracts and their potential to inhibit cancer stem cells and subsequent metastasis," said Sylvie Beljanski, "The enthusiastic reception and thoughtful questions from retailers were deeply encouraging. I am delighted to see that our industry is so hungry for science."The talk had a positive reception and beyond that, Maison Beljanski's portfolio of botanical wellness products attracted the attention of healthcare professionals and independent retailers seeking innovative, research-informed options for their patients and customers. This highlights a growing interest in the evolving role of natural compounds in integrative health care and the importance of bridging scientific education with practical product knowledge."It was an honor to be among the likes of Dr. Earl Mindell of The Vitamin Bible and Natural medicine authority and best-selling author Dr. Michael Murray," says Beljanski. The event was also attended by top brands including Arizona-based Nature's Finest Natural Foods and Bristol Farms from Los Angeles."There is a real desire in our field to better understand the science behind natural products and to offer the highest-quality wellness options," added Beljanski,“We are excited to build on the connections made in Palm Springs and continue those conversations long after the expo."ABOUT MAISON BELJANSKIMaison Beljanski is a New York City-based wellness company dedicated to helping individuals "Feel Better Naturally." Inspired by the scientific legacy of Dr. Mirko Beljanski, the company offers a curated selection of botanical dietary supplements, skincare products, educational resources and holistic wellness services. Through its commitment to combining nature and science, Maison Beljanski seeks to empower individuals and healthcare professionals with information and products that support overall well-being.Learn more atABOUT THE NATURALLY INDEPENDENT EXPOThe Naturally Independent Expo (NIE) is a West Region industry trade show and educational conference for retailers, holistic practitioners, suppliers and other members of the health and natural products industry.The NIE show is the official trade show for the Positively Natural Network (PNN), a not-for-profit trade association focused on cultivating the connection between natural product vendors/wholesalers and retailers by presenting opportunities for members to network, increase sales and knowledge, while creating and supporting grassroots advocacy for legislation that positively affects the sale of natural products, enhances nutritional intakes, optimizes the health and the well-being of humans, and reinforces good ecological standards.Learn more at

Chloe Kangas

Public Relations Specialist, PlainClarity

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Maison Beljanski Products and Cancer Stem Cells Research Well-Received At Palm Springs Naturally Independent Expo 2026 News Provided By Maison Beljanski November 20, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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