Brad Hilliard, APR; Carol Fenstermacher, APR; Ryan VanNatta Gail; and Darcie Meihoff, from left, hold their Awards of Distinction at PRSA Oregon's 2026 Spotlight Awards on Nov. 18 at Nordic Northwest's Nordia House in Portland. (Photo by Josh Kulla)

The 2026 PRSA Oregon Spotlight Awards committee at the Nov. 18 celebration. (Photo by Josh Kulla)

Annual awards recognize outstanding campaigns and tactics in public relations

- Kelliann Amico, APR, Fellow PRSA, President of PRSA Oregon

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PRSA Oregon celebrated excellence in public relations at its 2026 Spotlight Awards on Nov. 18 at Nordic Northwest's Nordia House. The event recognized agencies and organizations for outstanding public relations work and honored four professionals for their contributions to the profession and community through the chapter's Awards of Distinction.

“This year's honorees showed the power of communication for good. They helped people find opioid treatment, brought neighbors into conversations about local projects and encouraged people to give back. I'm proud to celebrate that work and to recognize the colleagues who strengthen our profession through mentorship and community service,” said Kelliann Amico, APR, Fellow PRSA, president of PRSA Oregon.

The PRSA Oregon Spotlight Awards recognize excellence and leadership in public relations, digital media and integrated communications. The program honors the highest-scoring campaign and tactic entries with Spotlight Awards and recognizes additional outstanding entries with Awards of Merit. The separate Awards of Distinction honor individuals for their professional achievements, mentorship and contributions to their communities.

Spotlight Award recipients

This year's Spotlight Award recipients stood out for their strategic thinking, creativity and results, with recognized work spanning public affairs, crisis communications, internal communications and digital storytelling.

AMICO PR + Strategic Engagement (Portland)

“United Way of the Columbia-Willamette: Using Social Media to Inspire Action,” on behalf of United Way of the Columbia-Willamette - Social Media

Espousal Strategies (Portland)

“The First 1,000 Days: Building Bipartisan Support for Oregon's Child Success Act” - Public Affairs

Finn Partners (Portland)

“Turning Awareness Into Action” - Best Use of Social Media

Grady Britton (Portland)

“Give Local, Help Local: Trusted Local Voices Drive Awareness,” on behalf of Community Warehouse - Best Use of Social Media

Mixte Communications (San Diego)

“Crisis Media Response for Oregon's Largest Farmworker Union,” on behalf of Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste (PCUN) - Crisis Communications

OHSU (Portland)

“AI at OHSU Education Campaign” - Internal Communications

Oregon Health & Science University (Portland)

“PsychArmor VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Study Recruitment Campaign” - Social Media

VanNatta Public Relations (Salem)

“Fentanyl Free Oregon Series: Community Conversations on Illicit Fentanyl Prevention,” on behalf of Fentanyl Free Oregon - Videos

Spotlight Awards of Merit

Awards of Merit recognize additional entries that demonstrate excellence in public relations, digital media and integrated communications. Honored work included campaigns and tactics spanning community relations, media relations, storytelling, social media and more.

AMICO PR + Strategic Engagement (Portland)

“Women at Work: Elevating Women's Perspectives Across the Built Environment” - Editorial/OP-ED Column

C+C (Portland)

“Reaching Oregon's Diverse Communities with Inclusive Home Energy Education,” on behalf of Energy Trust of Oregon - DEI/Multicultural Public Relations

“Localized, Audience-Specific Op-Eds to Drive Opioid Treatment,” on behalf of Washington State Healthcare Authority - Editorial/OP-ED Column

“Let's Recycle Like We Live Here: RecycleOn Oregon Program Launch,” on behalf of CAA (Circular Action Alliance) Oregon - Marketing Consumer Product or Service

“Rebuilding Wildfire Resilient Communities,” on behalf of Energy Trust of Oregon - Media/Blogger Relations

“Let's Recycle Like We Live Here: RecycleOn Oregon Program Launch,” on behalf of CAA (Circular Action Alliance) Oregon - Reputation/Brand Management

Carissa Sauer Strategic Communication

“Veterans Lead the Way” - Best Use of Social Media

Finn Partners (Portland)

“Bringing the Spirit of Waikiki to NYC: A Modern-Day Luau” - Word of Mouth/Viral Tactic

Grady Britton (Portland)

“Give Local, Help Local: How Community Warehouse Beat a 3-Year Federal Donation Goal in One Year,” on behalf of Community Warehouse - Community Relations

“The Furniture Gap: Landing a National Forbes Byline on Furniture Poverty,” on behalf of Community Warehouse - Feature Story

JLA Public Involvement (Portland)

“Building a Community Connection: Public engagement for the Sherwood Pedestrian Bridge,” on behalf of City of Sherwood - Community Relations

“Spanning a Century: Celebrating 100 Years of Burnside Bridge's Connection to Community,” on behalf of Multnomah County - Events and Observances

“Celebrating 100 Years of Water in Bend, Oregon-with Video,” on behalf of City of Bend - Videos

SSMO Ministries Corp. (Beaverton)

“Miah Meets Mia: A Valley Catholic Full-Circle Story,” on behalf of Valley Catholic School - Best Use of Social Media

“Carrying a 140-Year Legacy Forward: Uniting Ministries Around Mission, Legacy and the Future” - Internal Communications

“Spirit Magazine - 'In Praise of God Goes Digital' - A Centennial Album Finds New Life in the Digital Age” - Printed Communication

VanNatta Public Relations (Salem)

“Memory Cafe: Creating Connection and Community for Individuals Living with Dementia and Their Care Partners,” on behalf of Alzheimer's Network of Oregon - Events and Observances

“Marion-Polk Medical Society Chartnotes: Connecting with Members-Telling Stories,” on behalf of Medical Society of Marion and Polk Counties - Newsletter

Awards of Distinction

PRSA Oregon also honored four individuals through its Awards of Distinction, which recognize professional achievement, mentorship, community involvement and excellence among new professionals.

Carol Fenstermacher, APR of Vancouver, Washington, received the William W. Marsh Lifetime Achievement Award.

Darcie Meihoff of Portland received the Ron Schmidt Community Involvement Award.

Brad Hilliard, APR of Salem received the Olga M. Haley Mentorship Award.

Ryan VanNatta Gail, MBA, CAE of Salem received the New Professional Award of Excellence.

Event Sponsors

Alloro Vineyard, The Columbian, Josh Kulla Construction Media, Magaurn Video Media and Roth Benefit Auctions

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About PRSA

PRSA is the leading professional organization serving the communications community through a network of more than 400 professional and student chapters in the U.S., Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico. Guided by its Code of Ethics, PRSA empowers its members to succeed at every stage of their careers through a wide breadth of premium professional development programs, exclusive networking events and leadership opportunities. Signature events include the Anvil Awards and ICON, the premier annual gathering for communications professionals and students. For more information, visit .

About PRSA Oregon

The Public Relations Society of America Oregon Chapter (PRSA Oregon Chapter) is the premiere communications, public relations and marketing chapter serving the state of Oregon, and Clark and Skamania counties in the southwest region of Washington state. To learn more about PRSA Oregon or to become a member, visit . Stay connected through LinkedIn and Instagram.

Kelliann F Amico

Amico PR + Strategic Engagement

+1 503-705-6203

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PRSA Oregon celebrates 2026 Spotlight Awards winners News Provided By Amico PR November 20, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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