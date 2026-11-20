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The Business Research Company's Constipation Treatment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The constipation treatment sector has witnessed considerable growth recently, driven by various health and lifestyle factors. As awareness of digestive health increases and new therapies emerge, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and trends shaping the constipation treatment landscape.

Constipation Treatment Market Size and Projected Growth

The constipation treatment market has shown strong expansion over the years. It is projected to rise from $12.71 billion in 2025 to $13.75 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This increase in the past period has been mainly fueled by a high prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, sedentary lifestyles, low dietary fiber intake, frequent use of traditional laxatives, and an aging population. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $18.72 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 8.0%. Factors contributing to this future growth include a rise in chronic constipation cases, increased opioid consumption, heightened awareness of gut health, broader specialty gastroenterology services, and better access to innovative treatments. Emerging trends during the forecast phase involve greater use of prescription drugs for chronic constipation, wider adoption of probiotics and gut health supplements, a shift towards drugs targeting specific mechanisms, intensified focus on managing opioid-induced constipation, and expansion of online pharmacy channels.

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Understanding Constipation Treatment and Its Scope

Constipation treatment encompasses a variety of approaches aimed at relieving and managing the condition, which is characterized by irregular bowel movements or difficulty passing stools, often accompanied by hard or dry feces. These treatments involve diagnostic procedures examining the rectum and sigmoid colon as well as therapeutic interventions specifically targeting constipation symptoms.

Key Factors Fueling the Constipation Treatment Market's Growth

One major factor driving growth in the constipation treatment industry is the rising incidence of gastrointestinal disorders. These digestive ailments include a wide range of conditions impacting the digestive tract and often present constipation as a symptom. The increasing prevalence of disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is encouraging greater demand for effective constipation management solutions. Growing public and clinical awareness about these GI diseases further supports market expansion.

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For example, in January 2024, the American Cancer Society, a U.S.-based non-profit organization, reported an estimated 26,890 new stomach cancer cases in the United States for the year. Of these, 16,160 cases are expected in men and 10,730 in women. The cancer is projected to cause approximately 10,880 deaths, including 6,490 men and 4,390 women. Such data reflects the broader challenge of gastrointestinal health issues contributing to the need for better constipation therapies.

Dominance of North America in the Constipation Treatment Market

By 2025, North America held the largest share in the constipation treatment market. It also is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region throughout the projection period. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market performance and opportunities.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Constipation Treatment Market Analysis Report Exploring Demand Patterns and Competitive Landscape News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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