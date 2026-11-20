Interlochen Center for the Arts

The new faculty brings professional experience in jazz, sculpture, film, conducting, and other fields to the academy's centennial year.

INTERLOCHEN, MI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Interlochen Arts Academy has welcomed 14 new artistic and academic educators for the 2026–27 school year. The appointments bring working artists and experienced teachers into classrooms, studios and rehearsal spaces during Interlochen Center for the Arts ' centennial year.The academy welcomed 596 young artists from 47 states and 32 countries this year. The student body includes 265 musicians, 124 theatre students, 53 visual artists, 52 dancers, 47 creative writers, 29 filmmakers and animators, and 26 interdisciplinary artists. Niche ranked Interlochen the No. 1 Best High School for the Arts in America for the second consecutive year. The new educators join faculty and mentors who help students build on their talents and develop a sense of purpose in their work.New faculty bring experience from the stage, studio and classroomSteve Myerson, Hamann Family Jazz Piano Chair, most recently taught jazz studies as an adjunct professor at William Paterson University in New Jersey. Jazz musicians and educators Harold Mabern and Bill Charlap helped shape his career. Myerson has performed with bassist Christian McBride, saxophonist Grover Washington Jr. and The Stylistics.Michael Rossi, instructor of visual arts and sculpture, founded Rossi Metal Design and brings 25 years of metalworking experience. In 2016, he received the Preservation Alliance of Greater Philadelphia's Grand Jury Award for restoring the two-story doors of Founder's Hall at Girard College. In 2017, he helped produce and permanently install Randy Polumbo's large-scale work Grotto for Mona at the Museum of Old and New Art in Tasmania, Australia.Michael Piotrowski, adjunct instructor of film and new media, is a production sound mixer and member of the Cinema Audio Society. His credits include Transformers, Star Trek, Ender's Game and WandaVision, and his work spans major studio films, television and independent productions. A northern Michigan native, he brings experience in production sound and storytelling to the academy's 29 film and animation students.Christopher Morehouse, conductor of Wind Symphony, previously served as director of bands and professor of conducting at Southern Illinois University. He made his Carnegie Hall debut in 2008 with the SIU Wind Ensemble at the New York Band and Orchestra Festival. His collaborations with composers-in-residence have included Augusta Read Thomas, Morten Lauridsen, Bernard Rands, Chen Yi, Susan Botti and Dana Wilson. His work appears in 10 volumes of GIA Publications' Teaching Music through Performance in Band series.The other appointments are André Peele, interim instructor of voice, Meredith Stemen, collaborative pianist, David Wharton, instructor of trumpet, Fez Avery, visiting instructor of creative writing, Daniel Kohler, instructor of math and science, Kimberly Baker, instructor of English, Kevin Postma, instructor of science, Jennifer Decew, instructor of math, Jacob Wheeler, adjunct instructor of journalism, and Jill Beauchamp, adjunct instructor of English.Centennial tour will bring student musicians to four stagesInterlochen also recently announced a partnership with the Chicago Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the University of Michigan's University Musical Society (UMS) for a March 2028 tour marking the centennial and promoting international friendship. Pianist Lang Lang will lead master classes and rehearse with students on Interlochen's campus, then perform with them under conductor Cristian Măcelaru. Concerts are planned for Corson Auditorium at Interlochen on March 10, Hill Auditorium at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor on March 12, Chicago Symphony Center on March 14, and Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on March 17.About Interlochen Center for the ArtsInterlochen Center for the Arts is a nonprofit and a recipient of the National Medal of Arts. It is the only organization in the world that combines a 3,000-student summer camp, a fine arts boarding high school serving more than 550 students, year-round online arts education for children, teens and adults, and arts programs for adults. Interlochen operates two 24-hour, listener-supported public radio services for classical music and news. It presents more than 600 arts events annually featuring students, faculty and world-renowned guest artists, and its hospitality division provides campus lodging, dining and transportation. Its global alumni network spans nine decades and includes leaders in the arts and other fields. Learn more at .For more news and information, contact Maureen Oleson at.... For press inquiries, contact Shore Fire Media at....###

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Interlochen Arts Academy Welcomes 14 New Educators for the 2026–27 School Year News Provided By Shore Fire Media November 20, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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