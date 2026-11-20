QH Holdings LLC partners with Vocon and Driven 4 Development to begin planning the next chapter for the landmark Lake County property.

Property secured and master planning under way as new owners commit to bringing Quail Hollow back

- Mike Marous, Managing Partner of QH Holdings LLCCONCORD TOWNSHIP, OHIO, OH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- QH Holdings LLC has acquired the former Quail Hollow Resort at 11080 Concord Hambden Road, bringing one of Lake County's most beloved destinations under new ownership and setting the stage for its return.For decades, Quail Hollow was where this community gathered. Weddings, holiday dinners, weekend getaways and milestones of every kind happened here. Many of the people behind QH Holdings LLC spent years enjoying the property in its prime, and they share one goal: to bring that feeling back in a big way.“We live in this community, and we love it,” said Mike Marous, Managing Partner of QH Holdings LLC.“Like so many families around here, we spent years enjoying Quail Hollow when it was thriving. Our plans for this property are big, and they are built around what Concord Township is all about. We want to restore the level of luxury and amenity this place was known for, and take it even further. This is about bringing a landmark back to life for the people who remember it and for the generations who will make new memories here.”Since taking ownership on October 22, the team has moved quickly to protect the property. Every building has been secured. Working with Concord Township Fire, the team is adding security cameras, monitoring, site lighting and perimeter fencing, and it is keeping the buildings heated through the winter. A full assessment of the property's condition is under way.QH Holdings LLC has also begun master planning with Vocon, a Cleveland architecture and design firm, to shape a vision built around what Quail Hollow has always meant to this community. The work is being led alongside its affiliated development company, Driven 4 Development, in close coordination with Concord Township.“The response from our neighbors has been incredible, and we hear the questions,” Marous added.“Our first job was to protect this property, and that work is well under way. Now we are planning carefully, with the right partners, to get this right. This is the beginning of something special, and we look forward to sharing more soon.”As planning progresses, QH Holdings LLC will share more details about the redevelopment vision, including the property's scope, planned amenities and key milestones. Future announcements will cover anticipated investment, economic impact and broader community benefits. The team is taking a thoughtful, phased approach and will provide updates as plans are finalized.About Driven 4 DevelopmentDriven 4 Development is the development company of Driven 4 Group, a Northeast Ohio construction management, development and real estate platform headquartered in Garfield Heights. The team guides projects from early strategy through delivery, built on the belief that great development starts with understanding the people and places it serves.

Nikki Formica

Driven 4 Group, LLC

+1 216-865-6773

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QH Holdings LLC Acquires the Former Quail Hollow Resort, Beginning a New Chapter for a Concord Township Landmark News Provided By Driven 4 Group, LLC November 20, 2026, 14:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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