Terry Steiner, Founder and President of Terry Steiner International

Terry Steiner International President Celebrated for More Than Three Decades of Building a Trusted Bridge Between Hollywood, Independent Film, and the Airlines

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Terry Steiner International (TSI) Founder and President Terry Steiner received the 2026 APEX Lifetime Achievement Award from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) at the APEX Awards Ceremony at Swissôtel The Stamford. This comes at the closing celebration of APEX FTE EXPO in Singapore where Steiner accepted the honor before airline executives, studio partners, and passenger experience innovators from around the world. Steiner was recognized for a career that has shaped what millions of travelers watch in flight.Steiner's path to inflight entertainment began in film marketing, with roles at Grey Advertising and as Media Director at Paramount Pictures and MGM. At Orion Pictures, she led the Non-Theatrical Division, bringing titles such as Dances with Wolves and The Silence of the Lambs to airline audiences. In 1993, she launched TSI having Orion and HBO as her first clients, soon after adding Nickelodeon and MTV.From its earliest days, TSI championed independent cinema onboard, introducing passengers to such acclaimed films as The Piano, Muriel's Wedding, and The Artist. For more than 20 years, TSI has distributed MGM titles to airlines, including Project Hail Mary, Sheep Detective and Masters of the Universe. Today, the company releases six to eight films each month, helping airlines curate entertainment that reflects their individual brands. Steiner has also served on the APEX Board of Directors and remains a steadfast supporter of the association and its events. A member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, she brings the perspective of both global film and airline audiences to her work."Terry Steiner has opened a window onto the world's greatest stories for millions of passengers who have settled into a seat, pressed play, and discovered a film that became part of their journey. Over more than three decades, she turned inflight cinema into a craft built on trust, pairing airlines with the films that define their brands, championing independent voices and expanding the global audience for their work," APEX Group CEO Dr. Joe Leader applauded. "Her influence reaches far beyond any single title or contract. Terry built relationships that strengthen the entire content ecosystem, from studio lots to airline cabins, setting a standard of integrity that continues to elevate content partnerships worldwide. In Singapore, the global industry she helped shape comes together to honor her.""Standing before the airlines, studios, and other partners who have shaped my career fills me with gratitude. Every film we place onboard reflects the confidence our airline and studio partners extend to our small, devoted team, many of whom have shared this journey with me for decades," Terry Steiner, Founder and President of Terry Steiner International, reflected. "Passengers deserve stories that move them, wherever they travel. That mission still energizes me every day as we look ahead to the next generation of entertainment in the skies."With this honor, Steiner joins a distinguished line of past APEX Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, including Paramount Pictures SVP Joan Filippini, content pioneer Michael Childers, and Panasonic Avionics innovator Brinder Bhatia.The APEX Awards Ceremony, sponsored by Thales and Spafax this year, celebrates excellence across the entire passenger experience industry, including the presentation of the APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award to Aeroméxico CEO Dr. Andrés Conesa and an APEX Lifetime Achievement Award to Spafax CEO Niall McBain. Explore the full evening of honors at apex, celebrating the airlines, suppliers, innovators, and industry leaders recognized at this year's APEX Awards.For more information about APEX, visit , or follow APEX on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.For more information about Terry Steiner visit .###About the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX)As a global non-profit and one of the world's largest international airline associations, APEX accelerates the industry with the backing of nearly every major airline and valued supplier. APEX reinvests all its resources to serving its members, strengthening the worldwide airline industry, advancing thought-leadership, fostering business opportunities via events, developing global initiatives, setting key airline standards, and highlighting well-deserved recognition across our industry. In conjunction with both the International Flight Services Association (IFSA) and Future Travel Experience (FTE), APEX serves the full spectrum of the end-to-end travel experience.Media Contacts:On behalf of APEXRobin Applebaum...

On behalf of Terry Steiner International

Let's Make News PR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

APEX HONORS TERRY STEINER WITH LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FOR BRINGING THE WORLD'S STORIES TO THE SKIES News Provided By Let's Make News PR November 20, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.