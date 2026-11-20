Franchise opportunity enters a growing bioscience market with an established medical technology and distribution industry.

- Reza Yazdian, JDOH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ohio's expanding bioscience industry is strengthening the state's position within the wider healthcare and medical technology economy. Against this backdrop, Synchrocare, LLC, a medical device and healthcare solutions company established in 2005, is making franchise opportunities available across Ohio. The program offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to establish businesses in medical device distribution and develop commercial relationships with healthcare providers throughout the state.Ohio's bioscience sector has recorded employment growth of 9.9% between 2021 and 2025, reaching 66,197 jobs across 5,172 business establishments. Medical devices and equipment have contributed to this expansion, with employment in the subsector increasing by 6% over the same period. The state's bioscience-related distribution sector is also a substantial part of the industry, accounting for 27,931 jobs. These figures reflect an established commercial environment in which the development, movement and supply of healthcare products are important economic activities.Research and innovation provide another dimension to Ohio's healthcare economy. Universities across the state conducted $2.4 billion in bioscience-related research and development during the 2024 fiscal year, while Ohio institutions received $1 billion in National Institutes of Health funding in 2025. The state has also recorded significant innovation in medical and surgical devices, with 4,989 related patents attributed to Ohio inventors between 2021 and 2025. This combination of academic research, medical technology development and commercial activity gives Ohio a distinctive position within the national bioscience landscape.The state's healthcare network is similarly extensive. Cleveland is home to the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University's medical research community. In Columbus, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center combines clinical services, medical education and research, while Cincinnati has an established healthcare presence through Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and the University of Cincinnati's academic health network. These institutions represent different areas of clinical practice, specialist medicine and healthcare research across Ohio's major urban centres.“By providing franchisees with innovative products, comprehensive training, and complete operational support, we allow them to focus on what matters most – building relationships with healthcare providers and delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes.” said Reza Yazdian, JD, Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare, LLC.Synchrocare, LLC approaches medical device distribution through a franchise model that combines access to established medical products with centralised operational support. Franchise owners receive access to a portfolio of medical devices sourced from established manufacturers, while Synchrocare, LLC manages supplier negotiations, logistics and administrative functions. This arrangement allows franchisees to concentrate on developing their businesses, understanding customer requirements and establishing relationships with healthcare providers.The opportunity is designed for entrepreneurs who may not have previous experience in medicine or healthcare. Franchise owners receive self-paced training covering medical fundamentals, product education and sales strategies, providing an introduction to the products and commercial practices involved in medical device distribution.The global medical devices market is projected to grow from $426.74 billion in 2026 to $614.91 billion by 2032, representing an estimated compound annual growth rate of 6.22%. As medical technologies continue to form an increasingly important part of healthcare delivery, distribution remains a key link between product manufacturers and the organisations that rely on these devices.Franchise opportunities are available throughout Ohio, including the Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati markets, as well as other regional communities. Prospective franchise owners can explore territories based on their business objectives and plans for developing relationships with healthcare providers.Through its franchise program, Synchrocare, LLC aims to expand its distribution network while providing entrepreneurs with access to medical products, supplier relationships, training and operational support.About Synchrocare, LLCSynchrocare, LLC is a medical device and healthcare solutions company established in 2005. The company provides franchise opportunities designed to connect entrepreneurs with healthcare providers through medical device distribution, supplier relationships, training and operational support.For more information about owning a Synchrocare, LLC franchise, visit .Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC, 1-877-238-0317, 4914 Cooper Road #42565 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

Reza Yazdian, JD

Synchrocare, LLC

+ +1 877-238-0317

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Synchrocare, LLC Announces Medical Device Franchise Opportunities Across Ohio News Provided By Synchrocare, LLC November 20, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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