email validation api

Developers can validate emails in real time on signup, checkout, and lead capture forms using REST or GraphQL, with official SDKs for seven languages.

- Corey Haines, co-founder of TruelistSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Truelist, the email validation platform, today highlighted its real-time email verification API, which lets developers check an email address at the moment it is entered into a signup form, checkout page, or lead capture flow. Responses typically return in under 200 milliseconds, fast enough for inline form validation.Bad email data usually enters a business at the point of capture. Typos, fake addresses, and disposable inboxes created to claim a free trial all end up in the database, then in the CRM and the email service provider, where they cause bounces, skew analytics, and waste sales follow-up. Verifying at the form stops the problem at the source.What the Truelist API returnsEach request returns a validity status, a risk score, reason codes, and flags for disposable and role-based addresses. Truelist checks syntax, DNS and MX records, and SMTP mailbox status, and can resolve catch-all domains with its Enhanced Validation strategy. Because results come back instantly, users get immediate feedback and can correct a mistyped address before submitting the form.The API is available in both REST and GraphQL and returns identical results in either style. Truelist publishes a full OpenAPI specification, webhooks for bulk jobs that run asynchronously, and official SDKs for JavaScript and Node, Python, Ruby, PHP, Go, Java, and, plus WordPress and n8n integrations. Truelist also offers a hosted MCP server that lets AI assistants such as Claude and Cursor verify emails directly."Every fake signup costs you twice: once when it enters your database, and again when you email it and it bounces," said Corey Haines, co-founder of Truelist. "A verification call at the form takes a fraction of a second, and it's the cheapest place to keep your data clean."Common usesDevelopers use the Truelist API to block disposable addresses during free-trial signups, confirm that order receipts will reach customers at checkout, filter fake leads from landing pages and webinar registrations, and validate contacts before they sync into Salesforce, HubSpot, or Pipedrive.API validations use the same credits as bulk verification. Pay-as-you-go credits cost $1.40 to $0.70 per 1,000 validations and never expire, Unlimited plans start at $799 per month, and new accounts include 100 free validations. Documentation is available at .About TruelistTruelist is an email validation platform that helps marketing, sales, and developer teams remove invalid, risky, disposable, and spam-trap addresses before they send. It offers pay-as-you-go credits that never expire, Unlimited plans for high-volume senders, Enhanced Validation for catch-all domains, recurring validation, deliverability monitoring, and a developer API. Truelist is SOC 2 Type II certified and was founded by Grant Ammons, former head of engineering at ConvertKit, and Corey Haines.For more information, visit .

Corey Haines

Truelist

+1 6199617765

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Truelist Email Verification API Blocks Fake and Disposable Signups in Under 200ms News Provided By Truelist November 20, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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