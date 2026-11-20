MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New guides explain how Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans differ and how to compare Medicare Supplement plans for 2027.

- Medicare Agents Helpline TeamINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period closing December 7, Medicare Agents Helpline has released two plain-language guides to help seniors understand the plan types they are choosing between.→ HMO or PPOThe guide on Medicare Advantage HMO vs. PPO explains the main differences. HMO plans usually require you to use doctors and hospitals in the plan's network, and many require referrals to see a specialist. PPO plans let you see out-of-network providers at a higher cost and usually do not require referrals. HMOs often have lower premiums and copays, while PPOs offer more flexibility for people who travel or split the year between two states.→ Comparing Medigap plansThe second guide covers Medicare Supplement plans for 2027. Medigap plans work with Original Medicare and help pay costs like the 20 percent Part B coinsurance. Plans with the same letter, such as Plan G, offer the same basic benefits no matter which company sells them, so price, rate history, and the company's pricing method are what set them apart.The guide also explains why timing matters. Your Medigap Open Enrollment Period lasts six months from the month you are 65 or older and enrolled in Part B. During that window, insurers cannot turn you down or charge more because of your health.→ See real prices by ZIP codeSeniors can compare Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement prices in their area on medicareagentshelpline with no phone number or email required, then talk with a licensed local agent for free if they want help.Medicare Agents Helpline is not connected with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program. For information on all of your options, contact Medicare or 1-800-MEDICARE.

Lori Dunn

Medicare Agents Helpline

+1 (800) 470-2911

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HMO, PPO, or Medigap? Medicare Agents Helpline Breaks Down 2027 Plan Choices News Provided By Medicare Agents Helpline November 20, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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