MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) In a major crackdown on illegal immigration, Mumbai Police's Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC), in coordination with Ghatkopar Police, has arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly staying in India without valid documents or official permission for the past 10 months.

According to preliminary investigations, the accused were residing in the Garibacha Wada area of Dombivli (West), in Thane district. Their alleged illegal stay came to light following an intelligence input received by the ATC team of Ghatkopar Police Station regarding the suspicious movement of certain individuals.

Acting on the information, a police team led by Police Sub-Inspector Yogesh Patil intensified patrolling in Ghatkopar (West), particularly around Jagruti Nagar, Sant Tukaram Bridge and the area opposite Disha Hospital. During the operation, police spotted seven individuals behaving suspiciously and stopped them for questioning.

A subsequent search allegedly led to the recovery of Bangladeshi birth certificates, national identity cards and mobile phones containing Bangladeshi contact numbers. During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to entering India illegally and staying without the required government authorisation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Badruzzaman Nazrul Islam Modal (35), Sohag Abdul Hannan Rana (30), Monir Kalu Fakir (30), Biplob Mohammad Jahangir Bablu Hussain (20), Naim Mizanur Rahman Sheikh (22), Sajid Mohammad Shahjahan Hawladar (37) and Rakib Mohammad Abu Naser Hussain (22). All seven are reportedly Bangladeshi nationals.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have initiated the process for their deportation. A detailed report is being submitted to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch-I, Crime Investigation Department, Mumbai, for further legal action.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of senior Mumbai Police officials, with PSI Yogesh Patil and his team playing a key role. Further legal formalities are underway.