MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches on Friday at multiple premises linked to the directors of VFS Capital Ltd in Kolkata and Dehradun in connection with a Rs 121.78 crore bank fraud, an official said.

The CBI registered the instant case on November 18 on the complaint of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), against VFS Capital, its directors and guarantors, unknown public servants and unknown private persons, the official said in a statement.

The CBI booked the accused for offences of criminal conspiracy for cheating and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, resulting in alleged wrongful loss of approximately Rs 121.78 crore to the complainant bank, said the statement.

It was alleged in the complaint that the accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy and were involved in large-scale financial irregularities, misappropriation and diversion of funds, manipulation of financial and operational records and fraudulent activities in connection with the lending facilities extended by the SIDBI, the statement said.

The accused carried out the fraud under two schemes - Prayas and Term Loan, causing a wrongful loss of Rs 121.78 crore to the SIDBI and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.

During the searches, incriminating bank documents/property documents relevant to the investigation were recovered and seized, the statement said.

The Central probe agency said that the investigation is continuing to ascertain the full extent of the conspiracy, identify the role of all involved persons, including public servants and private individuals, and trace the end-use of the loan funds.

The CBI said the entire chain of fund release by the bank and its misappropriation is being examined to identify accused, including retired or former employees of the bank, who may have indirectly abetted the conspiracy.

The range of the investigation would go beyond the examination of the role of officials of VFS Capital, its directors and guarantors, unknown public servants and unknown private persons, the official said in a statement.