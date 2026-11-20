MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 20 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Friday that the state government would introduce a time-bound industrial approval system under which applications for setting up industries must be decided within 30 days.

"If the authorities fail to take a decision within the stipulated period, the applications will be treated as automatically approved from the 31st day," he added.

Addressing an event at Hotel Maurya in Patna, Samrat Choudhary said the state government was determined to end bureaucratic delays and make the process of setting up industries easier for investors.

"The era of running from one government office to another and facing unnecessary delays is over," he said, adding that entrepreneurs should not have to wait indefinitely for clearances.

He also announced that people constructing houses measuring up to 20×20 metres in areas along the Ganga, Gandak and Son rivers would not face inquiries or investigations, as per the proposed provision.

The event saw discussions on investment proposals worth around Rs 2.25 lakh crore for Bihar, with several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) exchanged in connection with the proposed investments.

Welcoming industrialists and business representatives, the Chief Minister thanked them for expressing confidence in the state and choosing Bihar as an investment destination.

He said the state government had made substantial progress in developing basic infrastructure, including roads, electricity and water supply, and was now focusing on accelerating industrial growth.

Highlighting investments in the power sector, the Chief Minister added that projects worth Rs 1.72 lakh crore were being taken forward, with agreements for generating 11,000 MW of electricity.

The state government is also providing free electricity to 1.92 crore consumers, supported by a subsidy allocation of Rs 23,000 crore.

The Chief Minister sought the cooperation of industrialists in developing an expressway along the Ganga.

He also outlined plans for a 125-km Marine Drive, connecting Digha in Patna to Koilwar and extending from Munger to Bhagalpur.

The Bihar government is also working on plans for four new expressways and a rapid rail network, CM Samrat Choudhary said.

He referred to the proposed bullet train corridor connecting Delhi with Guwahati, saying such infrastructure would improve connectivity and facilitate business activity.

Pointing to Bihar's demographic and economic potential, the Chief Minister added that around 62 per cent of the state's population comprised young people, while its 14-crore population represented a significant consumer market.

He said the state government intended to harness the potential of its human and water resources.

He also highlighted the state's silt management policy, describing it as the country's first such policy.

"An agreement has been signed with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the utilisation of around four lakh metric tonnes of silt, which could help infrastructure projects while addressing challenges linked to floods and droughts."

Emphasising the potential of waterways for affordable transportation of goods, CM Samrat Choudhary urged industrialists to explore opportunities in river-based logistics.

The Chief Minister also appealed to investors to focus on the education sector.

He said the Bihar government was spending Rs 18,000 crore on the Student Credit Card scheme.

Bihar, CM Samrat Choudhary added, accounts for around 80 per cent of the country's makhana production, offering considerable scope for investment in food processing and related industries.

On employment, the Chief Minister said the state had provided 13 lakh government jobs so far.

"Over the next five years, the Bihar government aims to create employment opportunities for one crore people, support one crore families in starting businesses and empower one crore women through the Lakhpati Didi initiative."

He said the state government was committed to achieving these targets and making Bihar a major destination for industrial investment.