MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 20 (IANS) Three people were injured after a police vehicle allegedly went out of control and rammed into two motorcycles and a car near Prabhakar Mor in Sasaram, Rohtas district, Bihar on Friday evening.

One of the injured, the car driver, is reported to be in critical condition.

The driver of the police vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident, triggering anger among local residents, who blocked the road and staged a protest against the police administration.

According to eyewitnesses, the police vehicle suddenly lost control near Prabhakar Mor and hit two motorcycles and a car travelling along the road.

The impact was severe, leaving the car driver seriously injured.

The accident created panic in the area, and bystanders rushed to help the victims.

One of the injured has been identified as Reyaz Ali, a resident of Indore village in Buxar district.

The critically injured car driver was taken by local residents to the trauma centre at Sasaram Sadar Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The other two injured were admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Following the accident, local residents alleged that the police vehicle's driver was under the influence of alcohol.

However, there has been no official confirmation of the allegation.

The matter is expected to become clear only after an investigation.

Preliminary information reveals that the vehicle involved in the accident belongs to Bikramganj police station.

The driver escaped from the spot after the collision.

The incident prompted residents to block the road and demand action against those responsible.

The blockade led to long queues of vehicles stretching from Fazalganj to the Post Office intersection, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters.

After receiving information, a police team from the Sasaram Town police station reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.

However, the residents initially refused to lift the blockade and remained firm on their demands.

Police personnel continued efforts to persuade the protesters for nearly two hours before finally managing to clear the road.

Traffic movement subsequently resumed gradually and returned to normal.