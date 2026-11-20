An act of honesty and dedication by the Talikote police in Karnataka has earned public appreciation after they successfully recovered and returned ₹75,000 in cash lost by a man during a visit to a vegetable market. The incident took place in Talikote taluk of Vijayapura district, where Lakshmana Chalavadi, a 58-year-old resident of Bhantanuru village, accidentally lost the money he was carrying in his pocket. After searching extensively for the missing cash but failing to find it, he approached the police for help.

Acting promptly on his complaint, the police launched a search operation, recovered the missing amount and ensured that it was safely returned to its rightful owner. Their efforts have since drawn praise from the public.

Man Loses ₹75,000 During Vegetable Market Visit

On November 12, Lakshmana Chalavadi visited the vegetable market in Talikote, where he accidentally lost ₹75,000 in cash that he had kept in his pocket. He realised that the money was missing shortly afterwards and became worried.

He searched several areas of the market that he had visited, hoping to find the missing cash. However, despite repeated attempts and an extensive search, he was unable to trace the money. Concerned about losing such a substantial amount, Chalavadi eventually approached the Talikote Police Station and lodged a complaint, seeking help in recovering the cash.

Talikote Police Launch Search Operation

After receiving the complaint, PSI S.M. Padashetti, attached to the Crime Division of the Talikote Police Station, took immediate steps to trace the missing money. He mobilised his team and initiated a search operation to recover the cash.

Following their efforts, the police successfully recovered the entire amount of ₹75,000. They subsequently contacted Chalavadi and informed him that the missing money had been found.

Police Return ₹75,000 To Its Rightful Owner

On Tuesday, PSI S.M. Padashetti asked Chalavadi to visit the police station and personally handed over the recovered ₹75,000. The return of the money brought considerable relief to Chalavadi, who had been distressed since losing the cash.

The incident has drawn appreciation from residents, with many commending the police personnel for their prompt response and efforts to help a member of the public recover his hard-earned money.

Talikote Police Win Public Appreciation

At a time when incidents of alleged misconduct and corruption involving some police personnel can affect public confidence in the department, the Talikote police have earned appreciation through their actions. Their efforts to trace and return the missing money highlight the importance of honesty, responsibility and dedication in public service.

The incident also serves as a reminder that sincere efforts by police personnel can strengthen the relationship between the public and law enforcement agencies. The timely recovery and return of ₹75,000 not only brought relief to Chalavadi but also earned the Talikote police recognition from the local community.