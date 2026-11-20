MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, Nov 20 (IANS) Karnataka's Lakshya Rajesh will face off against defending champion Shaina Manimuthu in the girls' singles final, while 2025 world championships team bronze medal-winner Gnana Dattu TT will face Telangana's Akhil Reddy Bobba in the boys' singles final of the 49th Junior National (U-19) Badminton Championships in Gangtok on Friday.

Lakshya, seeded eighth, upset second seed Parul Choudhary of Rajasthan 15-10, 15-7 in the semifinals, while her statement Shaina had to fight hard to get the better of 2025 Asian U-17 gold medallist Diksha S.R. 15-12, 15-17, 17-15 in a 45-minute encounter to reach the final.

In the boys' singles semifinals, Gnana Dattu eased past Rudhar Pratap Singh Rana 15-7, 15-6 while Akhil Reddy upset second seed Bornil Akash Changmai 15-13, 7-15, 15-6 to set up an all-Telangana summit clash.

Chhattisgarh's Divyanshu Agarwal will have a chance to grab a double crown after he made it to the boys' and mixed doubles finals.

In the boys' doubles category, Divyanshu teamed up with Amarjit Singh Khwairakpam to beat the fifth-seeded combination of Aanayan Borah and Bjorn Jaison 15-11, 15-8. Earlier, he and Varna Prabhuanand of Tamil Nadu had defeated Telangana's Showrya Kiran J and Keerthy Manchala 15-13, 15-12 in the mixed doubles semifinals.

Earlier, Top seed Shaina Manimuthu and second seed Parul Choudhary registered contrasting victories to reach the girls singles semifinals while Bornil Changmai defeated world junior championships bronze medallist Jagsher Singh Khangurra in boys singles quarterfinals.

Shaina, the defending champion, had to work hard in the opening game to beat Rishika Nandi 16-14, 15-11 while Parul packed off fifth seed Dianka Waldia 15-9, 15-7 in the quarterfinals.

In the boys singles category, second seed Bornil held his nerves to beat Jagsher 15-10, 13-15, 15-13 to reach the semifinals.

Results (semifinals):

Boys' singles: 4-Akhil Reddy Bobba bt 2-Bornil Akash Changmai 15-13, 7-15, 15-6; 7-Gnana Dattu TT bt Rudhar Pratap Singh Rana 15-7, 15-6

Girls' singles: 1-Shaina Manimuthu bt 6-Diksha SR 15-12, 15-17, 17-15; 8-Lakshya Rajesh bt 2-Parul Choudhary 15-10, 15-7

Boys' doubles: 4-Divyansh Agrawal/Amarjit Singh Khwairakpam bt 5-Aanayan Borah/Bjorn Jaison 15-11, 15-8; 2-Pavan S/Punith S bt Rishav Ngangom/ Mangsuan Vemai Kyoveio 15-10, 9-15, 15-11

Girls' doubles: 7-Aanya Bisht/Angel Punera bt 3-Ananya Arun/Deepika Devanaboina 9-15, 15-12, 15-10; 1-Diya Bheemaiah B/Baruni Parshwal bt 4-Ishita Negi/Varna Prabhuanand 15-5, 10-15, 15-7

Mixed doubles: Amith Raj Natraj/Suhina Roy bt 3-Punith S/Deepak Raj Aditi 15-8, 15-13; 2-Divyansh Agarwal/Varna Prabhuanand bt 5-Showrya Kiran J/Keerthy Manchala 15-13, 15-12.