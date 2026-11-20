MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Media and Entertainment market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.68% during 2027–2032, led by Asia-Pacific with a regional CAGR of 4.75%, while North America accounts for 39.64% of the market in 2026.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the media and entertainment market size USD 3.12 trillion in 2026 to USD 3.24 trillion in 2027 and reach USD 3.88 trillion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.68% during 2027–2032. Market expansion is supported by increasing digital content consumption, rising demand for subscription-based streaming services, expanding connected-TV advertising expenditure, and growing investments in digital entertainment distribution. The proliferation of mobile video platforms, advertising-supported streaming services, and localized content offerings is creating additional monetization opportunities for content owners and distribution platforms.

The growing adoption of digital media and streaming services is changing how audiences access entertainment, news, music, and other content. Smartphones and tablets remain the primary access platforms, while smart TVs and connected devices are gaining importance as consumers increasingly use television screens for streamed programming. Meanwhile, advertising continues to represent a significant revenue source, supported by digital video advertising and retail-media partnerships. Subscription services are also expanding through paid video and audio platforms. However, content acquisition costs, digital piracy, and regulatory restrictions on personalized advertising continue to influence profitability and competitive strategies across the industry.

Key Media and Entertainment Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

Rising Mobile Video Consumption and Connected-TV Advertising Strengthen Digital Monetization

The increasing consumption of mobile video content and expansion of 5G infrastructure are supporting demand for digital entertainment platforms, particularly across Asia. Streaming providers are benefiting from wider mobile audience reach, while connected-TV advertising is creating additional monetization opportunities in the United States. Retail and consumer packaged goods brands are increasingly leveraging retail-media partnerships and audience data to improve advertising effectiveness. These developments are encouraging media companies to expand digital content distribution, strengthen advertiser partnerships, and diversify revenue streams.

Subscription-Based Streaming and FAST Channels Expand Content Distribution Opportunities

The growing adoption of subscription-based streaming and free ad-supported television (FAST) services is creating new opportunities for content owners and distributors. Subscription platforms are expanding their audience base through on-demand video and audio offerings, while FAST channels are attracting viewers seeking free access to entertainment content. This combination allows media companies to monetize programming through multiple distribution models, expand audience reach, and strengthen relationships with advertisers and subscribers.

Generative AI Localization and Hybrid Content Distribution Broaden Audience Reach

Advancements in generative artificial intelligence are creating opportunities for content localization and international distribution. AI-powered dubbing enables streaming platforms to adapt existing programming for different language audiences, increasing the potential reach and commercial value of established content libraries. Meanwhile, hybrid distribution strategies combining theatrical releases, television broadcasting, and streaming services are allowing content owners to diversify revenue sources, improve content accessibility, and reach audiences across multiple entertainment platforms.

“The media and entertainment market is evolving as digital content consumption, streaming adoption, and connected-TV advertising reshape the global entertainment landscape. The expansion of subscription-based platforms, free ad-supported television (FAST) channels, and mobile video services is creating new monetization opportunities for content owners and distributors. At the same time, generative AI localization, changing audience preferences, and rising content acquisition costs are influencing industry strategies. Mordor Intelligence's research evaluates these developments, emerging opportunities, and competitive strategies shaping the global media and entertainment industry,” says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Explore Media and Entertainment Market in Japanese:

Media and Entertainment Market Regional Outlook

North America accounted for the largest geographical share of the media and entertainment market, representing 39.64% in 2026. The region benefits from established entertainment companies, substantial digital advertising expenditure, high streaming adoption, and a developed ecosystem of content production and distribution platforms. In July 2026, streaming accounted for 49% of television viewing in the United States, according to Nielsen. Additionally, Netflix reported USD 5.43 billion in revenue from the United States and Canada during the second quarter of 2026, representing a 10% year-over-year increase. These developments highlight the region's established subscription and digital content monetization ecosystem.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 4.75% during 2027–2032. Increasing mobile video consumption, expanding digital advertising, and growing investments in localized entertainment content are supporting regional demand. In India, JioStar reported 25 billion digital video views during the 2026 TATA IPL season, representing an 8% year-over-year increase. The platform also attracted 125 new advertisers across its television and streaming presentation compared with the previous season. China's expanding mobile video ecosystem and the growing popularity of regional streaming platforms are further supporting the region's growth prospects.

Europe maintains an established position through its developed broadcasting infrastructure, subscription video services, and expanding on-demand audiovisual ecosystem. The number of on-demand audiovisual services in the region increased 15% between December 2024 and December 2025, compared with 1% growth in television channels. The expansion of FAST services, digital content distribution, and localized programming is creating opportunities for broadcasters and streaming providers.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends:

Table of Contents (Partial) – Media and Entertainment Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Proliferation of 5G-Enabled Mobile Video Consumption in Asia

4.2.2 Surging Connected-TV Ad Spend by U.S. Retail and CPG Brands

4.2.3 Rapid Uptake of FAST Channels in Europe

4.2.4 Generative-AI Based Local-Language Dubbing Expanding OTT Reach in Middle East

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Heightened EU Regulatory Scrutiny on Targeted Digital Ads

4.3.2 Piracy and Illegal Restreaming Curtailing Premium OTT ARPUs in Asia-Pacific

4.3.3 Supply-Chain Shortages of Next-Generation Graphics Chips for Immersive Media

4.3.4 Rising Content Acquisition Costs Eroding Streaming Profitability

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Print Media

5.1.2 Digital Media

5.1.3 Streaming Media

5.1.4 Video Games and eSports

5.1.5 Virtual / Augmented Reality Content

5.2 By Revenue Model

5.2.1 Advertising

5.2.2 Subscription

5.2.3 Pay-Per-View / Transactional

5.2.4 Licensing and Merchandising

5.3 By Device Platform

5.3.1 Smartphones and Tablets

5.3.2 Smart TVs and Set-top Boxes

5.3.3 PCs and Laptops

5.3.4 Gaming Consoles

5.3.5 VR / AR Headsets

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 South America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.4 Asia-Pacific

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 News Corporation

6.4.2 Comcast Corporation

6.4.3 Walt Disney Company

6.4.4 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

6.4.5 Skydance Corporation

6.4.6 Netflix, Inc.

6.4.7 Amazon.com, Inc.

6.4.8 Alphabet Inc.

6.4.9 Apple Inc.

6.4.10 Sony Group Corporation

6.4.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

6.4.12 and more

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence



Application Security Remediation Platform Market Analysis

The application security remediation platform market size is expected to increase from USD 0.92 billion in 2025 and USD 1.11 billion in 2026 to USD 3.23 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 23.87% during 2026–2031. Growth is driven by rising application vulnerabilities, increasing software development security requirements, growing adoption of DevSecOps practices, and demand for automated vulnerability detection and remediation solutions.

The cloud security remediation automation market size is projected to expand from USD 2.11 billion in 2025 and USD 2.56 billion in 2026 to USD 6.42 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 20.19% during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by increasing cloud adoption, rising cybersecurity threats, expanding multi-cloud environments, and the need for automated security incident response and vulnerability remediation.

The telecom billing mediation software market size was valued at USD 3.98 billion in 2025 and is estimated to increase from USD 4.27 billion in 2026 to USD 6.27 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.98% during 2026–2031. Growth is driven by increasing telecom data traffic, expanding 5G network deployments, rising demand for accurate revenue management, and the growing complexity of billing operations across multiple communication services.

The retail media optimization services market size is projected to increase from USD 6.14 billion in 2025 and USD 7.73 billion in 2026 to USD 22.31 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 23.61% during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by increasing retail media investments, expanding e-commerce advertising, rising demand for data-driven campaign performance, and growing adoption of advanced analytics to improve advertising returns across retail platforms.

The commerce media services market size is projected to expand from USD 11.32 billion in 2025 and USD 12.34 billion in 2026 to USD 19.81 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.92% during 2026–2031. Growth is driven by increasing investments in commerce-focused advertising, growing partnerships between retailers and brands, rising use of first-party consumer data, and demand for targeted advertising and measurable campaign performance across digital commerce channels.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include

CONTACT: For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...