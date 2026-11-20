MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), the leading nonprofit learning organization for legal professionals, and the American Arbitration Association(AAA), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution, are launching AI Governance for Corporate Counsel, a four-part, on-demand series designed to help in-house legal teams close the gap between adopting AI governance policies and making them work effectively in practice. New sessions will be released quarterly.

Developed by Creative Lawyers, in partnership with the American Arbitration Association and Practising Law Institute, the series draws on a May 2026 benchmark study conducted by the AAA-ICDR InstituteTM involving more than 500 senior legal and executive leaders in the United States and Canada. The study found that 87% of respondents' organizations have formal AI governance principles or policies, yet only 22% say their governance works effectively in practice.

The first session, available today, is moderated by Jen Leonard, founder of Creative Lawyers, and features Sasha Carbone, general counsel of the AAA; Henry Hagen of Moderna's legal department; and Kristin Jones, chief privacy officer and associate general counsel, data & privacy, at Ford. Drawing on benchmark research and the experience of in-house leaders, the series offers practical perspectives on the challenges corporate counsel face as they work to implement and strengthen AI governance across their organizations.

Each session focuses on a different aspect of that work, providing guidance on topics ranging from foundational governance principles to strategic leadership. The four sessions include:



AI Governance Foundations: What Corporate Counsel Need to Know Now: Exploring the regulatory landscape, shadow AI, and the foundations of effective governance

Leading Through the AI Transition: Change Management for Corporate Counsel: Focusing on building support, aligning legal with business and technology teams, and positioning counsel as an enabler rather than a bottleneck

AI Risk Management: Vendors, Audits, and Incident Response: Addressing AI vendor agreements, audit trails, incident-response protocols, and AI inventories Strategic AI Leadership: From Governance to Competitive Advantage: Covering board-level engagement, governance maturity, responsible deployment, and legal's role as a strategic AI partner

Each 60-minute session is designed for general counsel, deputy and associate general counsel, senior in-house counsel, legal operations leaders, and compliance and privacy professionals.

“Effective AI governance requires organizations to understand how AI is evolving, how it's being used across the organization, and what risks and safeguards need to be addressed,” said Sasha Carbone, general counsel of the AAA.“Our research and experience developing AI-enabled solutions have reinforced the importance of developing strong AI Governance practices, and we're pleased to partner with PLI and Creative Lawyers to share those insights with corporate counsel.”

“For corporate counsel, the challenge is no longer simply adopting an AI policy; it is demonstrating that governance works across the organization,” says PLI President Sharon L. Crane.“This series brings together research, practical frameworks, and the firsthand perspectives of in-house leaders to help legal teams build governance programs that can adapt alongside the technology.”

The new series expands PLI and the AAA's collaboration from law firm AI strategy to the distinct governance challenges facing corporate legal departments. Their previous program, Building a Law Firm AI Strategy, was released in 2025 as a self-paced course to help law firm leaders develop and implement effective generative AI strategies.

Learn more about AI Governance for Corporate Counsel and access the first session here.

About the American Arbitration Association

The American Arbitration Association is the largest provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services in the world. Marking its centennial in 2026, the American Arbitration Association has transformed how legal issues are resolved for better since 1926, turning disputes worldwide into opportunities for understanding and progress. A not-for-profit organization, the American Arbitration Association's mission is to deliver ADR services with integrity, transparency, and innovation. For more information, visit .

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI's mission is a commitment to the access to justice community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit to learn more.

Contact:

Carroll Rudman, Infinite Global

+1 646 330 4512

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