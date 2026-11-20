MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with eco-efficient devices, managed print services, cloud monitoring, AI automation and multifunction systems that cut waste, downtime and operating costs.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Printers, Scanners and Imaging Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global printers, scanners and imaging market is experiencing strong growth as businesses modernize document workflows, expand digital capabilities and invest in connected workplace technologies. The market is projected to increase from $69.15 billion in 2025 to $73.96 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. Historical growth has been supported by office digitization, the expansion of enterprise document workflows, rising adoption of managed print services, increasing demand for physical-to-digital conversion and widespread use of multifunction printers.

Looking ahead, the printers, scanners and imaging market is forecast to reach $97.63 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%. Market growth is expected to be driven by the continued development of hybrid work environments, wider adoption of cloud-based document management platforms, increasing use of AI-powered document processing and growing demand for sustainable printing solutions. Mobile and remote printing capabilities will also become increasingly important as organizations seek flexible, secure and efficient ways to manage information across distributed workplaces.

Key printers, scanners and imaging market trends include the development of cloud-connected print and scan ecosystems, AI-based document recognition, automated imaging workflows and energy-efficient devices. Organizations are increasingly integrating multifunction devices into hybrid workflows to consolidate printing, scanning, copying and document-sharing functions. Mobile connectivity and wireless access are also helping employees manage documents across offices, homes and other remote locations.

The expansion of remote and hybrid working is a significant market growth driver. Demand for workplace flexibility, productivity improvements and operational efficiency is encouraging organizations to invest in technologies that enable document digitization, remote access and secure information sharing. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 35.5 million people in the United States teleworked or worked from home for pay during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 5.1 million from the previous year. These workers represented 22.9% of people at work, compared with 19.6% one year earlier.

Product innovation is increasingly focused on high-performance digital printing, improved output quality and lower environmental impact. In September 2024, Seiko Epson Corporation introduced its Eco-Solvent SureColor signage printer range, including the SC-S9130, SC-S8130 and SC-S7130. The range incorporates PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead technology and high-capacity ink systems to improve productivity while reducing operational waste. The SC-S9130 features an 11-color ink set designed to provide an expanded color gamut and greater print accuracy for premium signage applications. Integration with Epson Cloud Solution PORT also supports real-time monitoring, workflow management and improved equipment uptime.

Strategic acquisitions are further reshaping the competitive environment. In July 2025, Xerox Holdings Corporation announced the acquisition of Lexmark International, Inc. for approximately $1.5 billion. The transaction is intended to strengthen Xerox's core printing portfolio, expand its international presence and support the development of a broader managed print services business. It also positions the combined operations to address evolving enterprise printing, cloud imaging, document management and hybrid workplace requirements.

North America was the largest region in the printers, scanners and imaging market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Printers; Scanners; Imaging Hardware And Accessories

2) By Technology: Laser Technology; Inkjet Technology; Thermal Printing Technology; Digital Imaging Technology; 3D Printing Technology; Other Technologies

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributor And Reseller Network; Online Retail

4) By Application: Office And Enterprise Document Management; Commercial Printing And Publishing; Photo And Graphic Imaging; Industrial And Packaging Printing; Healthcare Imaging And Records; Educational And Institutional Use; Other Applications

5) By End-User: Enterprise Environments; Commercial Environments; Personal Or Home Computing Environments

Subsegments:

1) By Printers: Inkjet Printers; Laser Printers; Dot Matrix Printers; Thermal Printers; Multifunction Printers (MFPs); 3D Printers

2) By Scanners: Flatbed Scanners; Sheetfed Scanners; Handheld Scanners; Drum Scanners; Film Scanners; Portable Or Mobile Scanners

3) By Imaging Hardware And Accessories: Print Heads; Ink Cartridges And Toners; Imaging Drums; Fusers; Maintenance Kits; Scanner Accessories

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Printers, Scanners and Imaging market report include:



HP Inc.

Canon Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Brother Industries Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Eastman Kodak Company

Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.

Roland DG Corporation

Durst Phototechnik AG

BIXOLON Co. Ltd.

Uteco Converting S.p.A. Zhuhai Pantum Electronics Co. Ltd.

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