MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with drone crop monitoring, field mapping and precision spraying to detect stress early, target inputs, reduce labor and waste, and improve yields.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Precision Agriculture Drone Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision agriculture drone market is experiencing rapid growth as farmers increasingly adopt advanced technologies to improve crop productivity, reduce input costs, and strengthen field-level decision-making. The market is projected to grow from $2.76 billion in 2025 to $3.25 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the expanding adoption of precision agriculture practices, rising demand for effective crop monitoring, persistent labor shortages across the agricultural sector, and growth in commercial farming. The need to increase agricultural productivity while managing water, fertilizer, pesticides, and labor more efficiently has also encouraged investment in agriculture drone technology.

The precision agriculture drone market is forecast to reach $6.13 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.2%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by increasing investment in smart agriculture technologies, wider adoption of autonomous farming machinery, supportive government initiatives, and growing demand for resource-efficient agricultural solutions. The deployment of advanced agricultural imaging technologies is also expected to create new opportunities for drone manufacturers, farm analytics providers, and agricultural service companies.

Key precision agriculture drone market trends include the growing use of high-resolution multispectral imaging, real-time crop health monitoring, precision spraying systems, and drone-enabled field mapping. Manufacturers are also developing long-endurance agricultural drones that can cover larger areas, collect more detailed field data, and support faster farm management decisions.

Rising demand for precision farming remains a major market growth driver. Precision agriculture drones capture high-resolution aerial images and real-time field information, enabling farmers to identify crop stress, assess field variability, monitor plant health, and direct resources to areas where they are needed most. These capabilities can help improve yields while reducing unnecessary applications of water, fertilizer, and crop protection products.

Adoption data reflects the increasing importance of these technologies. In January 2024, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported that approximately 27% of farms and ranches in the United States used precision agriculture practices during 2023 to manage crops or livestock. Continued adoption is expected to increase demand for agricultural drone services, imaging systems, data analytics, field mapping, and precision spraying applications.

Innovation is becoming a central competitive strategy in the precision agriculture drone market. Companies are investing in advanced multispectral imaging payloads to improve crop monitoring accuracy, accelerate data processing, and support more informed agronomic decisions. In October 2025, EagleNXT launched the MicaSense RedEdge-P Triple sensor package for high-resolution precision crop analysis and field mapping. The system is designed to improve vegetation health assessment, increase spatial data accuracy, and support more efficient resource utilization.

Merger and acquisition activity is also strengthening the market's capabilities and geographic reach. In September 2023, Japan-based Terra Drone Corporation acquired Malaysia-based Avirtech Sdn Bhd. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was intended to expand Terra Drone's position in precision agriculture and agricultural drone services by enhancing crop monitoring, precision spraying, and farm data analytics capabilities across Southeast Asia and other markets.

North America was the leading region in the precision agriculture drone market in 2025, supported by advanced farming infrastructure and strong adoption of precision agriculture technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Product Type: Fixed Wing Drones; Multi Rotor Drones; Hybrid Vertical Take Off And Landing Drones; Single Rotor Drones

3) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence Powered Analytics; Computer Vision Systems; Global Positioning System Navigation Systems; Internet Of Things Integration

4) By Application: Crop Monitoring; Precision Spraying; Field Mapping; Crop Scouting; Livestock Monitoring; Other Applications

5) By End User: Farmers; Agricultural Service Providers; Research Institutions; Government Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Flight Control Systems; Navigation And Positioning Modules; Imaging Sensors; Spray Systems; Power And Battery Systems

2) By Software: Data Processing Software; Farm Management Software; Mapping And Surveying Software; Analytics And Decision Support Software; Crop Monitoring Applications

3) By Services: Maintenance And Repair Services; Drone Training And Consulting Services; Data Analysis Services; Software Integration Services; Leasing And Rental Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

AGCO Corporation

XAG Co. Ltd.

Hylio Inc.

IoTechWorld Avigation Private Limited

Garuda Aerospace Private Limited

Marut Dronetech Private Limited

Chengdu JOUAV Automation Technology Co. Ltd.

Quantum-Systems GmbH

Wingtra AG

EAVision Technology Co. Ltd.

Draganfly Inc.

Autel Robotics Co. Ltd.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Delair SAS

Parrot Drones SAS

Sky-Drones Technologies Ltd.

Pyka Inc.

Xmobots

Rantizo Inc.

General Aeronautics Private Limited DroneDeploy Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900