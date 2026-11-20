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Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Expat Relocation Service Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global expat relocation service market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations expand internationally and strengthen support for employees moving across borders. The market is projected to increase from $9.63 billion in 2025 to $10.65 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. Historic growth has been supported by business globalization, greater international workforce mobility, the expansion of multinational companies, increased use of corporate employee relocation programs, and rising demand for immigration assistance.

Strong momentum is expected to continue through 2030, with the expat relocation service market forecast to reach $15.64 billion at a CAGR of 10.1%. Key growth drivers include the expansion of remote and hybrid international assignments, greater migration of skilled talent, cross-border business development, and rising demand for destination management and employee mobility solutions.

Market trends are increasingly focused on comprehensive relocation support that addresses each stage of an international move. Employers and expatriates are showing a stronger preference for personalized services, destination settlement assistance, immigration support, and regulatory compliance management. These capabilities help businesses reduce disruption, improve employee experiences, and maintain operational continuity during international assignments.

Growing global workforce mobility remains a central factor driving demand for expat relocation services. Technological advances have enabled employees to collaborate, access business systems, and complete assignments from a wider range of locations. At the same time, companies are competing for specialized talent across international markets. Relocation providers support these workforce strategies through visa processing, immigration assistance, housing searches, cultural adaptation programs, transportation coordination, and settling-in services.

Labor market activity illustrates the continuing importance of mobility support. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 1.3 million people changed jobs during the year ending February 2023, accounting for 9.5% of employed individuals. As workforce movement remains elevated and international career opportunities expand, employers are expected to place greater emphasis on structured relocation programs that simplify transitions and improve assignment outcomes.

Digital transformation is also reshaping the expat relocation service market. Providers and government agencies are introducing centralized platforms that improve access to immigration guidance, accommodation information, healthcare resources, education options, and local services. These tools can increase transparency, accelerate administrative processes, and provide expatriates with coordinated support throughout their relocation journey.

In March 2026, Guidance Tamil Nadu launched TNExpat, a digital platform supporting expatriates and international visitors relocating to Tamil Nadu. The multilingual portal provides information on immigration procedures, accommodation, international schools, healthcare facilities, recreational amenities, and local lifestyle considerations. A dedicated Expat Desk supplements the platform with relocation assistance, supporting the region's efforts to attract international professionals and global businesses.

Consolidation is another notable development within the employee relocation and global mobility industry. In April 2026, NuCompass Mobility Services Inc. acquired Relocation Synergy Group LLC for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was designed to expand NuCompass' relocation management capacity, strengthen supplier coordination and operational support, broaden its client base, and apply its CoPilot technology platform across a larger portfolio of domestic and international mobility services. The acquisition also maintained service continuity for existing Relocation Synergy Group customers.

North America was the dominant region in the expat relocation service market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by expanding international investment, regional business activity, and demand for global talent. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered in the expat relocation service market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Residential Relocation Services; Commercial Relocation Services

2) By Assignment Duration: Short Term Assignment; Long Term Assignment; Permanent Transfer; Project Based Assignment

3) By Mode Of Booking: Online; Offline

4) By End User: Corporate Clients; Relocation Agencies; Expatriates; International Businesses

Subsegments:

1) By Residential Relocation Services: Home Search Assistance; Household Goods Moving Services; Temporary Accommodation Services; School Search Assistance; Visa And Immigration Support; Settling In Services; Cultural And Language Training; Property And Tenancy Management

2) By Commercial Relocation Services: Employee Relocation Management; Office Relocation Services; Corporate Mobility Consulting; Immigration And Compliance Management; Workforce Transition Services; Logistics And Transportation Management; Destination And Orientation Services; Relocation Program Administration

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



SIRVA BGRS

Cartus Corporation

Santa Fe Relocation

Graebel Companies Inc.

Crown Relocations

Sterling Lexicon

Aires

Dwellworks

Atlas International Movers

Writer Corporation

TRC Global Mobility

WHR Global

Expat Relocation Solutions

Corporate Relocation International

XONEX Relocation LLC.

SFL Worldwide

Expat International

Expat Relocation & Immigration Services BV

Wetzel Services Inc globexs

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