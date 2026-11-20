Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Grid Planning Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global grid planning software market is experiencing rapid growth as utilities, system operators, and energy organizations invest in modern technologies to manage increasingly complex electricity networks. The market is projected to increase from $2.04 billion in 2025 to $2.34 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%.

Growth during the historical period was supported by the expansion of transmission and distribution networks, increased grid complexity, wider adoption of computer-based power system modeling, advances in load forecasting, and the early integration of renewable energy planning tools. These developments have strengthened demand for software capable of supporting long-term infrastructure planning, operational analysis, and grid investment decisions.

The grid planning software market is expected to reach $4.12 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.2%. Key market drivers include rising electricity demand, accelerating electrification, greater renewable energy penetration, increasing investment in grid modernization, and the expansion of distributed energy resources. Utilities are also prioritizing resilient grid planning to address extreme weather, changing consumption patterns, aging infrastructure, and evolving reliability requirements.

Major grid planning software market trends include the adoption of cloud-based planning platforms, digital twin technologies, advanced simulation tools, renewable energy forecasting models, and data-driven transmission and distribution planning. Scenario-based investment analysis is also becoming increasingly important as utilities evaluate infrastructure requirements under multiple demand, generation, policy, and climate conditions.

The expanding electric vehicle and charging infrastructure sector is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the market. Higher concentrations of electric vehicle charging can create new demand peaks and place additional pressure on local distribution networks. Grid planning software enables utilities to forecast charging loads, assess network constraints, evaluate capacity requirements, and identify cost-effective infrastructure upgrades. In March 2024, the U.S. Department of Energy reported a 6.3% increase in electric vehicle charging ports listed in its Station Locator, including a 6.5% rise in public ports and a 4.4% increase in private ports.

Technology providers are responding with integrated platforms designed to improve forecasting accuracy, grid reliability, resource allocation, and strategic decision-making. In January 2025, GE Vernova launched PLANOS, a unified grid planning solution that brings together multiple data sources and analytics capabilities. The platform supports complex grid scenario modeling and helps utilities make more informed investment and operational decisions.

Merger and acquisition activity is also shaping the competitive environment. In March 2024, Itron acquired Elpis Squared for an undisclosed amount. The transaction added high-resolution grid modeling and advanced analytics capabilities to Itron's portfolio, strengthening its ability to help utilities plan, optimize, and operate increasingly complex distribution networks.

The market comprises software and services delivered through on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid deployment models. Solutions support transmission planning, distribution planning, renewable integration, load forecasting, asset management, capacity expansion, scenario analysis, forecasting, data visualization, and managed software services. Customers include large, medium, and small utilities, electric cooperatives, independent power producers, government and municipal organizations, and industrial energy users.

Tariffs are creating additional challenges by increasing the cost of imported servers, networking equipment, data center hardware, and specialized information technology infrastructure required for on-premises and hybrid deployments. North American and European utilities face exposure to imported hardware costs, while Asia-Pacific cloud expansion may also encounter higher infrastructure expenses. Although these pressures can increase ownership costs and delay deployments, they are encouraging migration toward cloud-native grid planning software, regional data center investment, and locally supported technology ecosystems.

As electricity systems become more decentralized, digitized, and dependent on variable renewable generation, grid planning software will play an increasingly important role in supporting reliable, resilient, and cost-efficient infrastructure development. Continued electrification, renewable energy integration, electric vehicle adoption, and utility modernization are expected to sustain strong global market growth through 2030.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Utilities; Medium Utilities; Small Utilities and Cooperatives

4) By Application: Transmission Planning; Distribution Planning; Renewable Integration; Load Forecasting (Software); Asset Management (Services); Other Applications

5) By End User: Utilities; Independent Power Producers; Government and Municipalities; Industrial; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Robot Operating Systems and Firmware; Simulation and Digital-Twin Software; Motion Planning and Path Optimization; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Software; Vision and Perception Software; Cell and Fleet Management Software; Manufacturing Execution System (MES) or Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Integration Software; Predictive Maintenance and Analytics; Cybersecurity Software; Low-Code or No-Code Programming Tools

2) By Services: System Design and Engineering; Integration and Commissioning; Maintenance and Field Support; Training and Skill Development; Retrofit and Modernization Services; Custom Application Development; Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS); Validation and Testing Services; Consulting and ROI Analysis; R&D and Co-Innovation Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

