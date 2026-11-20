Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Grid Analytics Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global grid analytics software market is experiencing rapid growth as utilities and energy providers invest in smarter, more resilient electricity infrastructure. The market is projected to increase from $4.45 billion in 2025 to $5.08 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%.

Growth during the historical period was supported by the expansion of smart grid infrastructure, increasing deployment of smart meters, rising complexity across power distribution networks, greater integration of renewable energy, and early adoption of advanced grid monitoring software. These developments have increased demand for digital platforms capable of improving visibility, reliability, and operational efficiency across generation, transmission, and distribution systems.

The grid analytics software market is forecast to reach $8.68 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.3%. Key market growth drivers include the electrification of transportation, continued investment in grid digitalization, increasing demand for real-time grid intelligence, expansion of distributed energy resources, and a stronger focus on predictive maintenance.

Important grid analytics software market trends include increased adoption of real-time monitoring platforms, wider use of predictive analytics to improve grid reliability, integration of demand response analytics, expansion of cloud-based solutions, and growing investment in grid resilience. Utilities are increasingly using artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced forecasting capabilities to identify potential failures, manage fluctuating demand, and respond more effectively to disruptions.

Renewable energy integration is a major factor driving market expansion. As electricity systems incorporate larger volumes of solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and biomass generation, grid operators require advanced analytics to manage variable power inputs. Grid analytics software provides real-time operational visibility, supports power distribution optimization, improves forecasting, and helps utilities balance supply and demand.

According to the International Energy Agency, global renewable energy capacity additions rose by 50% in 2023 to nearly 510 gigawatts. Solar photovoltaic installations accounted for approximately three-quarters of total renewable capacity additions worldwide. This rapid expansion is increasing the need for sophisticated grid optimization and energy forecasting software that can support reliable renewable energy integration.

Technology providers are responding by developing unified smart grid management platforms that connect planning, operations, asset management, customer engagement, and distributed energy resource management. In March 2025, Schneider Electric launched its One Digital Grid Platform, an artificial intelligence-powered solution built on Microsoft Azure. The platform is designed to deliver real-time insights, predictive analytics, automation, and scalable grid management capabilities.

The solution addresses rising electricity demand associated with artificial intelligence data centers, electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and extreme weather events. Schneider Electric reported that the platform can reduce outages by up to 40%, shorten distributed energy resource interconnection times by 25%, and decrease application deployment time by 60%. It is also designed to help utilities modernize operations without requiring extensive replacement of legacy systems.

Strategic acquisitions are further shaping the competitive landscape. In September 2025, Germany-based GridX Inc. acquired Innowatts for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition strengthens GridX's enterprise rate platform by adding advanced load forecasting, grid planning, and analytics capabilities. These technologies are expected to help utilities and retail energy providers create more resilient, data-driven pricing strategies that respond to changing grid conditions and demand flexibility requirements.

Tariffs are also influencing the grid analytics software market by increasing the cost of imported semiconductors, sensors, data acquisition devices, edge computing hardware, and on-premise analytics servers. Utilities and energy providers in North America and Europe face significant exposure because of their reliance on imported electronic components, while Asia-Pacific is experiencing cost pressure across hardware manufacturing and software-hardware integration.

Higher equipment costs may delay some large-scale grid modernization initiatives. However, tariffs are also encouraging localized hardware sourcing, investment in regional data centers, and greater adoption of cloud-based grid analytics platforms. These shifts are expected to reduce dependence on imported physical infrastructure while supporting the continued digital transformation of electricity networks.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premises; Hybrid

3) By Application: Asset Management; Demand Response; Energy Forecasting; Grid Optimization; Load Research; Other Applications

4) By End User: Utilities; Energy Providers; Industrial; Commercial; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Advanced Distribution Management System; Outage Management System; Predictive Analytics Platform; Energy Management System; Asset Performance Management System

2) By Services: System Integration; Consulting; Support and Maintenance; Implementation and Deployment; Training and Education

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

