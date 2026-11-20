Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Through-Channel Marketing Software Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global through-channel marketing software market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations seek more effective ways to manage partner campaigns, maintain consistent brand messaging, and measure marketing performance across distributed sales channels. The market is projected to increase from $2.58 billion in 2025 to $3.06 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by the growth of distributor networks, rising adoption of marketing automation, higher digital marketing expenditure, and increasing demand for consistent messaging across partner ecosystems. Businesses have also placed greater emphasis on tracking campaign effectiveness across multiple channels, strengthening demand for platforms that centralize partner marketing operations and provide actionable performance insights.

The through-channel marketing software market is forecast to reach $6.14 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 19%. Key growth drivers include the adoption of AI-powered marketing insights, expansion of cloud-based platforms, integration with customer relationship management systems, increasing digital adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises, and growing demand for personalized partner campaigns.

Prominent through-channel marketing software trends include partner-focused campaign automation, multichannel marketing integration, real-time analytics and reporting, localized co-branding capabilities, and enhanced partner training and enablement services. These capabilities help brands improve campaign execution, strengthen partner participation, and create more consistent customer experiences across local and regional markets.

The acceleration of digital transformation is expected to remain a major catalyst for through-channel marketing software market growth. Rising customer expectations are encouraging organizations to adopt advanced digital tools that deliver faster, more personalized, and seamless experiences. Through-channel marketing platforms support these initiatives by centralizing partner marketing activities, automating campaign execution, and providing analytics that improve the speed and effectiveness of channel engagement.

Global digital transformation investment reached $2.5 trillion in 2024 and is projected to rise to $3.9 trillion by 2027, according to Backlinko LLC. Continued investment in digital infrastructure and automation is expected to increase demand for scalable channel marketing solutions, particularly among organizations managing large reseller, dealer, distributor, and agent networks.

Generative AI is emerging as an important area of innovation within the through-channel marketing software industry. Providers are introducing AI-powered assistants that automate personalized content creation, optimize campaigns, streamline partner communications, and improve sales performance. These technologies can support the production of emails, social media posts, sales scripts, and multilingual campaign materials while helping channel partners execute approved marketing programs more efficiently.

In October 2024, StructuredWeb launched AssistantAI as part of its ChannelGPT platform. The feature allows channel partners to generate personalized marketing content, optimize campaigns, and improve communications across distributed networks. It also integrates with tools such as CreateAI and CampaignAI to support demand generation and revenue efficiency. The enterprise-focused solution is designed to improve productivity while supporting secure and verifiable AI-generated outputs.

Merger and acquisition activity is also reshaping the competitive environment. In July 2024, Ansira Partners Inc. acquired BrandMuscle and SproutLoud for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was intended to strengthen Ansira's partner marketing automation capabilities and expand its support for channel marketing programs and localized campaign execution. The transaction reflects broader industry efforts to consolidate technology, services, and local marketing expertise within unified platforms.

North America was the largest region in the through-channel marketing software market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Software; Services

2) By Feature Set: Campaign Management; Analytics and Reporting; Customer Engagement; Multi-channel Integration; Performance Optimization

3) By Deployment: Cloud-based; On-premises

4) By Enterprises Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises

5) By Application: Retail; Consumer Goods; Healthcare; Telecommunication; Automotive; Financial Services

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Content Management Solutions; Campaign Management Platforms; Partner Marketing Automation Tools; Analytics and Reporting Solutions; Co Branding and Localization Tools

2) By Services: Implementation and Deployment Services; Integration and Customization Services; Consulting and Strategy Services; Training and Enablement Services; Support and Maintenance Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

