MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fairmint TSV will rely on Fairmint's chain-agnostic protocol, with the onchain ownership record maintained by Fairmint TA, an SEC-registered transfer agent, giving AMM builders across ecosystems a new path to trade real shares recorded on the issuer's register.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairmint, an onchain equity infrastructure company, today announced plans for Fairmint TSV LLC (“Fairmint TSV”), its wholly owned subsidiary, to operate a tokenized securities venue built for automated market makers (AMMs), the technology that prices and executes trades from pooled liquidity. Tradecraft will be the first AMM on the venue.

Most tokenized stocks today are tokens that track a share. Fairmint TSV trades the share itself. The shares are issuer-sponsored: authorized by the company and recorded by its transfer agent, so each holder appears on the issuer's register.

"Automated market makers changed how markets can work. To trade real shares, they need what every market needs: a clear answer to who owns what, and someone accountable for it. That's the role of a transfer agent. With Fairmint TSV, we offer AMM & pool technology builders to bring their markets to issuer-sponsored shares, with the official record kept where it belongs," said Joris Delanoue, co-founder and CEO of Fairmint.

How it works

Builders will connect to Fairmint TSV instead of rebuilding everything behind a share. Participants will trade through the AMM's liquidity pools on a venue operated by Fairmint TSV, which connects to issuer-sponsored shares through Fairmint's chain-agnostic infrastructure, starting on Canton, with Ethereum being planned next. Fairmint TA verifies holders, administers transfers and keeps the onchain record. Fairmint TSV's venue activities are separate from Fairmint TA's transfer-agent services.

For issuers, this could allow their shares to trade wherever the liquidity is available, subject to the venue's access standards and volume limits, without losing sight of who is on their register.

“We built Tradecraft to make markets for real assets,” said Ali Abrar, co-founder of Tradecraft.“An AMM's job is to make trading simple, but ownership has to be precise. Fairmint TSV gives us what an AMM can't provide on its own: shares the issuer authorizes, and a record a regulated transfer agent keeps.”

Status

Fairmint TSV LLC intends to operate under the SEC's Innovation Exemption (Release No. 34-106402), which sets out a framework for trading issuer-sponsored tokenized securities. Fairmint TSV LLC has not begun trading. Launch is subject to the Exemption's requirements, including the required public notice, as well as final agreements and operational readiness. Initial securities, eligible participants and the launch date will be announced when finalized.

About Fairmint

Fairmint is building the onchain Equity Capital Markets platform to bring recordkeeping and liquidity onto the same rails. Its subsidiary Fairmint TA LLC (formerly Fair FP LLC) is an SEC-registered transfer agent (file no. 084-06901) offering issuers an onchain solution to preserve issuer control and maintain shareholder rights. Founded in 2019 by Joris Delanoue and Thibauld Favre, Fairmint developed the Open Cap Table Protocol, and is a governing member of the Open Cap Table Coalition, which stewards the industry's open-source standard. For more information, visit fairmint.com.

About Tradecraft

Developed by Obsidian Software LLC, Tradecraft provides automated market making and liquidity infrastructure for Canton Network participants. Since its February 2026 launch, it has supported onchain trading and liquidity provision with privacy features designed to protect information about trading strategies, holdings and counterparties. Its technology powers the existing TSV LLC venue and is designed to support institutional real-world assets. Learn more at tradecraft.fi.

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