The lawsuit alleges that Build-A-Bear misled investors regarding its 2026 financial guidance and overstated its business prospects, and misrepresented the strength of its relationship with Walmart, Inc. Following the disclosure of these disappointing financial results and declining e-commerce demand, Build-A-Bear's stock price fell more than 27% on August 27, 2026.

Investors who purchased Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP before January 19, 2027, to learn more about their rights and the potential to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was Build-A-Bear Sued?

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) Build-A-Bear's guidance remained materially overstated even after defendants cut Build-A-Bear's 2026 yearly guidance once;

(2) defendants materially overstated Build-A-Bear's prospects by overstating the strength of Build-A-Bear's relationship with Walmart Inc.; and

(3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

Why Did Build-A-Bear Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on August 27, 2026, Build-A-Bear reported disappointing Q2 2026 financial results and revealed that consolidated e-commerce demand had decreased 15.6% as compared to the 13 weeks ended August 2, 2025.

On the same day, Build-A-Bear filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC, noting that on August 26, 2026, the Company terminated David Henderson, Chief Growth Officer, without cause, effective as August 26, 2026.

Also on August 27, The Wall Street Journal published an article that highlighted the Company's failed partnership with Walmart, which was discussed on the Company's Q2 2026 Earnings Call that same day.

On this news, Build-A-Bear stock fell $10.66 per share, or 27.26%, to close at $28.44 on August 27, 2026.

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What Can Build-A-Bear Investors Do Now?

Investors who purchased Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. securities during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff.

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should contact Robbins LLP for information about the appointment process before January 19, 2027.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Those who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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