MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that the Group's Supervisory Board and Management Board have given their final approval to the appointment of Vytenis Koryzna as Chair of the Management Board and CEO of the Group. The new CEO's term of office will begin on 1 January 2027. V. Koryzna is already a member of the Group's Management Board, and the handover of duties and responsibilities is progressing faster than planned and will be completed by the end of the current financial year, rather than 1 March 2027, as previously planned.

Accordingly, the second and final term of the Group's current CEO, D. Maikštėnas, will end on 31 December 2026, instead of 28 February 2027, as previously planned.

“In March this year, we re-elected Darius Maikštėnas as Chair of the Management Board and CEO of the Group, setting two key objectives: to ensure the successful implementation of the Group's strategic initiatives, as well as a smooth handover process, by the end of his second term. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I thank Darius for ensuring that these objectives were achieved smoothly. With the leadership handover progressing successfully, the new CEO will be able to take responsibility for the Group and the delivery of its 2027 objectives from the very beginning of the financial year,” says Alfonso Faubel, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Ignitis Group.

“Over the past decade, Lithuania and the entire region have undergone an energy transformation that has ended chronic dependence on energy imports and fundamentally modernized the entire energy ecosystem. These changes are now irreversible. I am grateful to everyone at Ignitis Group for contributing to this transformation together and building one of the most advanced energy groups in the region – an example for many organizations. Having joined the Group this year, Vytenis has had the opportunity not only to familiarize himself with the specifics of all the Group's businesses, but also to experience the culture of its people. Today, the organization stands on solid foundations, has a clear direction for the future and is ready to move forward with confidence next year,” says Darius Maikštėnas, Chair of the Management Board and CEO of the Group.

The Group reminds that the selection process for a member of the Group's Management Board responsible for the energy market and commerce area of competence is currently underway. The selected Management Board member will take over the area of competence currently overseen by V. Koryzna after he assumes the duties of CEO and Chair of the Management Board of the Group.

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Valdas Lopeta

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