Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Simulation Table Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global simulation table market is experiencing strong growth, supported by expanding demand for advanced planning, training, analytics and operational decision-making solutions. The market is projected to increase from $1.93 billion in 2025 to $2.10 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Historical growth has been driven by the adoption of on-premise simulation software, increased use of strategic planning tools, integration of virtual reality and augmented reality into training programs, rising research and development activity, and early deployment of hybrid simulation platforms.

Looking ahead, the simulation table market is forecast to reach $2.99 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2%. Growth is expected to be supported by cloud-based and AI-enabled simulation platforms, wider use of simulation in financial forecasting and risk management, demand for customized consulting and advisory services, and integration with Internet of Things systems. Scenario-based predictive analytics will also play an increasingly important role as organizations seek more accurate insights into operational risks, resource requirements and potential outcomes.

Key simulation table market trends include real-time data visualization, advanced scenario modeling, cloud-based deployment and AI-generated simulation insights. Customized training and capacity-development solutions are also gaining momentum across industries. These capabilities enable organizations to evaluate complex scenarios, strengthen workforce readiness and improve strategic decisions using interactive, data-driven environments.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery is expected to contribute significantly to simulation table market growth. Adoption of advanced surgical technologies is creating a greater need for specialized training, particularly as healthcare professionals develop the skills required to perform complex procedures safely and accurately. Simulation tables provide realistic, hands-on environments in which surgeons can rehearse procedures, improve precision and strengthen clinical competencies without exposing patients to risk.

This healthcare trend is reflected in the continued growth of surgical procedures. According to the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, cosmetic surgical procedures in the UK increased by 5% between 2023 and 2024, reaching 27,462 procedures in 2024. Rising procedure volumes and increasing emphasis on patient safety are encouraging hospitals, medical schools and training centers to invest in simulation-based surgical education.

Innovation is also reshaping the competitive landscape, with technology providers introducing mixed reality-enabled planning platforms for mission rehearsal, situational awareness and immersive operational training. In November 2023, MVRsimulation launched a mixed-reality Sand Table at the I/ITSEC event. The collaborative 3D visualization solution supports military mission planning, rehearsal and after-action reviews. Powered by the company's Virtual Reality Scene Generator and integrated with Varjo mixed-reality headsets and Valve Index controllers, the platform allows commanders, instructors and trainees to explore scenarios, adjust views and connect with other simulators. Its capabilities include integration with the Deployable Joint Fires Trainer for joint terminal attack controller call-for-fire exercises.

Strategic acquisitions are further expanding simulation technology capabilities. In July 2025, Synopsys Inc. acquired Ansys Inc. for $35 billion. The transaction is designed to combine Synopsys' electronic design automation expertise with Ansys' advanced simulation and analysis technologies. The resulting silicon-to-systems engineering platform is expected to support virtual testing and validation across increasingly complex product development environments, extending simulation capabilities beyond semiconductor design.

Tariffs are influencing the simulation table market by increasing the cost of imported hardware, software platforms and AR/VR components. These pressures affect standard and high-frequency payload simulation platforms, particularly in markets that rely heavily on imported technologies. However, tariffs are also encouraging local production, investment in cost-effective platforms, and development of AI-enabled and hybrid simulation solutions. These shifts are contributing to greater market diversification and regional innovation.

North America was the largest simulation table market in 2025, supported by advanced technology infrastructure, substantial defense and healthcare investment, and strong adoption of simulation-based training solutions. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services; Platform and Integration

2) By Payload Capacity: Small; Standard; High Frequency

3) By Application: Financial Forecasting; Risk Management; Strategic Planning; Supply Chain Optimization; Research and Development

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance; Information Technology and Telecom; Manufacturing; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Energy and Utilities; Government and Defense; Education and Research; Retail and Consumer Goods

Subsegments:

1) By Software: On Premise Simulation Software; Cloud Based Simulation Software; Hybrid Deployment Simulation Software; Real Time Data Visualization Software; Scenario Modeling and Analytics Software

2) By Services: Consulting and Advisory Services; System Design and Customization Services; Deployment and Installation Services; Maintenance and Technical Support Services; Training and Capacity Development Services

3) By Platform and Integration: Hardware Integrated Simulation Platforms; Software Integrated Simulation Platforms; Augmented Reality Integrated Platforms; Virtual Reality Integrated Platforms; Artificial Intelligence Enabled Simulation Platforms

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

