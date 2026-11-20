Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Service Management Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global service management market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations invest in digital platforms that improve operational efficiency, service quality and customer engagement. The market is projected to grow from $9.62 billion in 2025 to $11.51 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. This momentum reflects the increasing adoption of service management software, enterprise digital transformation programs, regulatory compliance requirements and workforce management initiatives.

Looking ahead, the service management market is forecast to reach $23.82 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 19.9%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by the integration of artificial intelligence and automation into service processes, wider deployment of cloud-based service management solutions and stronger demand for customer-centric service delivery. Predictive analytics, automated workflow management, predictive maintenance and continuous service improvement are also expected to shape market development.

Digital transformation initiatives remain a major driver of service management market growth. Governments and enterprises are modernizing operations to improve service delivery, increase responsiveness and support long-term organizational objectives. Service management platforms play a central role in these programs by automating workflows, providing AI-powered insights and enabling real-time system monitoring. These capabilities improve operational visibility, reduce errors, accelerate issue resolution and help organizations control service delivery costs.

Government digitalization programs provide clear evidence of this trend. In December 2023, Saudi Arabia's Digital Government Authority reported that government agencies achieved an average digital transformation score of 85.53%, up from 80.96% in 2022. The assessment covered 226 participating agencies and demonstrated measurable progress in digital service integration and execution. Continued investment in digital public services is expected to create additional opportunities for service management technology providers.

Artificial intelligence-driven service automation is emerging as an important area of innovation. New platforms use machine learning, natural language processing and predictive analytics to support ticket classification, incident resolution, knowledge management and workflow orchestration across enterprise functions. These technologies can reduce manual workloads, shorten resolution times and improve the consistency of IT, customer service and employee support operations.

In September 2023, ServiceNow introduced Now Assist across its IT service management, customer service management, HR service delivery and Creator offerings. The launch embedded generative AI into Now Platform workflows through capabilities such as case summarization, virtual agent enhancements and contextual insights. The technology was designed to increase productivity and accelerate resolution across IT, customer service, human resources and application development workflows.

Investment and acquisition activity is also influencing the competitive environment. In April 2025, Turn/River Capital acquired SolarWinds Corporation for $4.4 billion. The acquisition is intended to support SolarWinds' long-term growth, strengthen its IT service management and observability portfolio, encourage product innovation and expand its enterprise customer base. The transaction highlights sustained investor interest in technologies used to monitor, manage and secure complex hybrid IT environments.

Service management solutions support functions including IT service desks, incident and problem management, change and release management, asset and configuration management, service catalogs and request fulfillment. The market includes software and related services for field service execution, service contract administration, warranty management and workforce coordination. Solutions are delivered through cloud and on-premises models to small and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises in banking and financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, energy, utilities, government and public services.

North America was the largest service management market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Solution: Mobile Field Execution; Service Contract Management; Warranty Management; Workforce Management

3) By Deployment: On-Premise; Cloud

4) By Enterprise: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

5) By Industry Vertical: Banking Financial Services and Insurance; Information Technology and Telecommunications; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Retail; Energy and Utilities; Government and Public Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Employee Feedback Platforms; Employee Engagement Platforms; Performance Management Tools; Survey and Analytics Tools; Workplace Experience Platforms; Recognition and Rewards Platforms; Employee Communication Platforms; Sentiment Analysis Tools

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Integration Services; Training and Support Services; Managed Services; Change Management Services; Experience Strategy Services; Continuous Improvement Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

