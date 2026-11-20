MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BANGKOK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ: NIVF) (the“Company”), a technology-driven, diversified growth company, today announced the closing of its previously announced firm commitment underwritten offering with gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $2.5 million, before deducting underwriting fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The offering consisted of 71,428,570 Class A Ordinary Shares (or pre-funded warrants to purchase Class A Ordinary Shares in lieu thereof (the“Pre-Funded Warrants”)). At closing, the offering comprised 9,501,148 Class A Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to purchase up to 61,927,422 Class A Ordinary Shares. The offering price per Class A Ordinary Share was $0.035 (or $0.03499 for each Pre-Funded Warrant, which is equal to the offering price per Class A Ordinary Share sold in the offering minus an exercise price of $0.00001 per Pre-Funded Warrant). The Pre-Funded Warrants are immediately exercisable and may be exercised at any time until exercised in full. For each Pre-Funded Warrant sold in the offering, the number of Class A Ordinary Shares in the offering will be decreased on a one-for-one basis.

Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $2.5 million. The transaction closed on November 20, 2026. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, for commercialization and expansion of the Nodexus advanced cytometry technology and our assisted reproductive services platform, further strategic investments in prediction-market and digital-asset/AI initiatives, our real estate interests in the UAE, and other general corporate purposes. Our management will retain broad discretion to apply these net proceeds. We will also apply approximately $625,000 of the gross proceeds of this offering to repurchase $584,112 in principal amount of the Exchange Note. The Company's Class A Ordinary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“NIVF”.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Han Kun Law Offices LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the Company. Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. acted as U.S. counsel to Aegis Capital Corp.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-299649) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on November 12, 2026. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at..., or by telephone at +1 (212) 813-1010.

Interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About NewGenIvf Group Limited

NewGenIvf Group Limited is a technology-forward, diversified growth company pursuing opportunities across real estate development, digital asset innovation, and reproductive health solutions. The Company operates through NewGenProperty, focused on real estate development projects in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates; NewGenDigital, focused on digital asset and decentralized-finance solutions; and NewGenSup, focused on health and longevity products and solutions. The Company's legacy business includes IVF and assisted reproductive treatment services across Asia. To learn more, visit Information contained on, or accessible through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“should,”“continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, see the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Investor Contact:

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Robin Yang

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