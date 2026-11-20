MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Profiles Pacific Lifesaving Club, Salt Life Academy, Surf Life Saving Australia, Surf Life Saving WA and Surf Life Saving NZ, covering camps, safety training and rescue programs.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surf Lifesaving Camps Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surf lifesaving camps market is experiencing strong growth as demand increases for coastal safety education, lifeguard training, youth development programs and supervised water-based recreation. The market is projected to grow from $1.29 billion in 2025 to $1.40 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $1.92 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Historic market growth has been supported by increasing participation in beach and ocean recreation, greater awareness of water safety, rising demand for school and youth programs, stronger coastal safety regulations and broader participation in seasonal camps. Surf lifesaving camps combine practical training with organized activities, helping participants develop swimming proficiency, hazard recognition, emergency response capabilities and rescue skills in coastal environments.

Growth through 2030 is expected to be driven by technology-assisted training, immersive surf safety experiences and the expansion of programs designed for adults, families and corporate groups. Overnight and week-long camp formats are also gaining popularity, enabling providers to deliver more comprehensive instruction. Environmental and coastal stewardship is becoming an increasingly important component of camp programs as participants seek experiences that combine recreation, safety education and responsible engagement with marine environments.

Key surf lifesaving camps market trends include the rising popularity of youth-focused programs and increased demand for lifeguard certification. Providers are integrating first aid, emergency response training and practical rescue simulations into their offerings. Family-oriented surf safety programs are also expanding, while businesses and other organizations are adopting coastal safety camps for team building, leadership development and workforce wellbeing.

Rising coastal tourism is a major factor supporting market expansion. Growing interest in beach holidays, water sports, wellness travel and experience-led tourism is bringing more visitors to coastal destinations. Surf lifesaving camps strengthen the coastal tourism sector by providing safety instruction, professional supervision and structured recreational programs. These services help visitors participate in beach and water activities with greater confidence while supporting safer and more sustainable tourism experiences.

The scale of coastal tourism creates significant opportunities for surf lifesaving camp operators. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, coastal tourism generates approximately $1.5 trillion annually and supports 52 million jobs. The sector accounts for around half of global travel and tourism activity and is a leading contributor to gross domestic product in several island nations. Planned investment of $30 billion annually by 2030 to reduce coastal tourism emissions further highlights the economic and environmental importance of coastal destinations.

Increasing awareness of drowning prevention and aquatic safety is also accelerating demand for structured surf lifesaving education. Public health organizations, schools, community groups and families are placing greater emphasis on swimming ability, preventive behavior, rescue techniques and real-time recognition of ocean hazards. Surf lifesaving camps address these priorities through progressive training programs delivered in realistic aquatic settings.

Data from the Pan American Health Organization indicates that 77% of countries in the Americas lacked national drowning prevention strategies during 2023-2024. The organization also reported that global implementation of preschool childcare and school swimming programs could prevent as many as 774,000 deaths and nearly one million non-fatal drowning cases by 2050. These findings reinforce the need for accessible water safety training and support continued investment in surf lifesaving camps and related educational initiatives.

Program innovation is strengthening the market's long-term outlook. Operators are introducing age-specific development pathways that align training activities and learning outcomes with participant needs. In October 2023, Surf Lifesaving New Zealand launched an upgraded Junior Surf program featuring refreshed online resources, development pathways for different age groups, coordinator guidance, family resources and activity cards. Delivered through local surf lifesaving clubs during the summer, the program is designed to build children's confidence, improve their understanding of coastal environments and establish foundational skills for future surf lifeguards.

North America was the largest region in the surf lifesaving camps market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries included in the market analysis are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Camp Type: Youth Camps; Adult Camps; Family Camps; School Programs; Corporate Programs; Other Camp Types

2) By Activity: Water Safety Training; Lifeguard Certification; Surf Rescue Drills; First Aid Training; Fitness And Team Building; Other Activities

3) By Duration: Day Camps; Overnight Camps; Week-long Camps; Other Durations

4) By Pricing Model: Standard Pricing; Tiered Pricing; Group Discounts

5) By Distribution Channel: Direct Registration; Online Platforms; Travel Agencies; Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Youth Camps: Beach Safety Education Camps; Junior Lifesaving Skills Camps; Surf Swimming Training Camps; Ocean Awareness And Environmental Education Camps; Youth Leadership Development Camps

2) By Adult Camps: Beginner Surf Lifesaving Training Camps; Advanced Rescue Skills Training Camps; Open Water Swimming And Fitness Camps; Coastal Safety And Emergency Response Camps; Lifeguard Preparation Training Camps

3) By Family Camps: Family Beach Safety Education Camps; Parent And Child Surf Skills Camps; Family Ocean Awareness Camps; Family Rescue Skills Learning Camps; Family Coastal Adventure And Safety Camps

4) By School Programs: Student Beach Safety Education Programs; School Surf Lifesaving Training Programs; Student Ocean Awareness Programs; School Water Rescue Skills Programs; School Coastal Safety Education Programs

5) By Corporate Programs: Corporate Team Building Surf Camps; Corporate Coastal Safety Training Programs; Corporate Leadership And Outdoor Development Camps; Corporate Water Safety Awareness Programs; Corporate Emergency Response Training Camps

6) By Other Camp Types: Community Based Surf Safety Camps; Seasonal Coastal Safety Training Camps; Special Needs Inclusive Surf Camps; Volunteer Lifesaving Training Camps; Environmental Coastal Stewardship Camps

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Surf Lifesaving Camps market report include:



Pacific Lifesaving Club Inc.

Salt Life Academy LLC

Surf Life Saving Australia Limited

Surf Life Saving Western Australia Inc.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand Incorporated

Life Saving Victoria Inc.

Royal Life Saving Society UK

Japan Lifesaving Association

Surf Life Saving South Africa

Rashtriya Life Saving Society India

Surf Life Saving Tasmania Incorporated

American Lifeguard Association

The Lifesaving Society Canada

Surf Life Saving Queensland Inc.

Lifesaving Resources LLC

Pakistan Life Saving Foundation

Outer Reef Surf School Pty Ltd.

Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club Inc.

Life Saving Society India

United States Lifesaving Association Inc.

Surf Life Saving New South Wales Surf Life Saving Northern Territory Inc.

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