The Business Research Company

cord-blood-banking-services-global-market-report

The Business Research Company's Cord Blood Banking Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The market for cord blood banking services has seen significant growth recently, driven by increasing interest in stem cell therapies and genetic treatments. As awareness grows about the potential medical benefits of preserving cord blood, this sector is positioned for continued expansion. Let's explore the size of this market, the key factors fueling its growth, and regional trends shaping its future.

Understanding the Cord Blood Banking Services Market Size and Growth

The cord blood banking services market has experienced strong growth in recent years and is projected to continue expanding. The market value is expected to rise from $28.57 billion in 2025 to $30.54 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This historic growth can be linked to limited treatment options for genetic disorders, early adoption of stem cell therapies, increasing childbirth rates in urban areas, hospital-based collection models, and greater family health awareness.

Download a free sample of the cord blood banking services market report:



Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $39.7 billion by 2030, maintaining a steady CAGR of 6.8%. Factors driving growth during this period include advancements in regenerative medicine, broader therapeutic uses of stem cells, rising disposable incomes, growth in private healthcare provision, and an increasing number of clinical trials involving cord blood. Emerging trends in the forecast period include a growing preference for private cord blood banking, enhanced awareness of stem cell therapies, expansion of cord tissue banking services, more comprehensive parental education programs, and integration of long-term storage solutions.

What Cord Blood Banking Services Entail

Cord blood banking services involve the collection, preservation, and storage of blood from the umbilical cord and placenta immediately after birth. This blood contains a high concentration of stem cells, which have the ability to treat various medical conditions. Banking this cord blood gives families an important medical resource that could be used for future treatments, providing reassurance and potentially life-saving options.

View the full cord blood banking services market report:



Key Drivers Behind the Growth of the Cord Blood Banking Services Market

One major factor propelling the cord blood banking services market is the rising prevalence of genetic disorders. These disorders result from abnormalities or mutations in an individual's DNA. Improved diagnostic technologies have increased detection rates, while rising maternal age contributes to higher risks of genetic mutations. Cord blood banking presents a valuable source of stem cells that can be used to treat genetic disorders through transplants and emerging gene therapies.

The impact of this trend is evident in data such as the report released in June 2023 by Gene People, a UK-based charity supporting those with genetic conditions. They highlighted that approximately one in every 25 children in the UK is affected by a genetic disorder, translating to about 30,000 newborns and young children annually, and over 2.4 million individuals of all ages. This growing prevalence supports the expanding demand for cord blood banking services.

Regional Market Dynamics in Cord Blood Banking Services

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cord blood banking services market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing insights into regional trends and opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trends and Forecast Analysis of the Cord Blood Banking Services Market Indicate Significant Long-Term Growth Potential News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.