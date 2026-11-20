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The Business Research Company's Continence Care Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The continence care market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by various demographic and healthcare trends. This sector is evolving rapidly, supported by advances in product availability and increasing awareness of incontinence management. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and important trends shaping the future of continence care.

Continence Care Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory

The continence care market is on a solid growth path, expanding from $16.15 billion in 2025 to $17.24 billion in 2026, which corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This expansion during the past years has been fueled by factors such as an aging global population, higher rates of chronic illnesses, growth in long-term care facilities, improved access to continence products, and greater public awareness around managing incontinence issues. Looking ahead, the market is predicted to reach $22.1 billion by 2030, maintaining a steady CAGR of 6.4%. This forecasted growth period will be supported by increasing demand for sustainable continence products, wider adoption of home healthcare, advances in digital health technologies for elderly care, and a stronger focus on dignity-centered approaches. Key emerging trends include the rise of discreet and comfortable products, greater emphasis on skin-friendly and breathable materials, the development of patient-customized solutions, and heightened attention to hygiene and infection control.

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Understanding Continence Care and Its Importance

Continence care involves supporting individuals who experience loss of bladder or bowel control through medical products and hygiene practices designed to maintain comfort and health. The primary goal is to enhance quality of life, prevent complications, and help individuals remain as independent as possible. This care can be delivered in clinical settings or at home, emphasizing both physical well-being and emotional dignity.

Rising Urologic Disorders as a Growth Catalyst for Continence Care

One of the main forces propelling the continence care market is the increasing incidence of urologic disorders, which cover various conditions affecting the urinary tract system, such as issues with the kidneys, bladder, and urethra. The prevalence of these disorders is growing, especially among the elderly, due to age-related physiological changes like reduced muscle tone. Continence care products play a crucial role in managing symptoms and improving comfort for those suffering from chronic bladder problems or age-associated urinary dysfunction. To illustrate, in November 2024, the American Urological Association reported that over 33 million Americans experienced symptoms of overactive bladder, while between 1 to 4 million men and 3 to 8 million women were affected by interstitial cystitis or bladder pain syndrome. These statistics highlight how the rise in urologic conditions is directly influencing market growth.

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Regional Overview of the Continence Care Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the continence care market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes comprehensive coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on growth opportunities and regional dynamics.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Continence Care Market Is Projected to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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