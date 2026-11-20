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The Business Research Company's Connected Healthcare Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The connected healthcare sector has witnessed remarkable expansion recently, fueled by advances in technology and a growing emphasis on improving patient care. This market is evolving rapidly as healthcare systems increasingly adopt digital tools to enhance accessibility and efficiency. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and the key forces shaping the connected healthcare landscape.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Connected Healthcare Market

The connected healthcare market has experienced substantial growth, expanding from $194.52 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $251.94 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%. This rapid increase over the recent years is largely due to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, limited access to healthcare services, hospital capacity challenges, increased digital adoption, and a growing demand for affordable medical care.

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Looking ahead, this market is poised for even greater expansion, expected to reach $701.46 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 29.2%. Key contributors to this forecast include the proliferation of connected medical devices, accelerated digital transformation in healthcare, wider acceptance of telehealth, the needs of an aging population, and a stronger emphasis on value-based care models. Emerging trends that will shape the market in the coming years are the broadening use of remote patient monitoring, rapid telemedicine growth, greater integration of wearable health technologies, a shift toward preventive and predictive healthcare, and increased adoption of home-based care solutions.

Understanding Connected Healthcare as a Technology-Driven Ecosystem

Connected healthcare refers to a system that interlinks devices, services, and healthcare providers to enable seamless data sharing. This technologically advanced approach supports enhanced patient management by facilitating real-time health monitoring, allowing remote diagnostics, and delivering personalized treatment plans tailored to individual needs.

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Key Drivers Accelerating Connected Healthcare Market Growth

One of the primary forces propelling the connected healthcare market is the rising expenditure on healthcare. Increased spending provides the necessary financial means to invest in advanced technologies, robust data security, research and innovation, and critical infrastructure for deploying connected healthcare solutions. For example, in June 2025, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported that in 2023, national health expenditures in the US grew by 7.5%, reaching $4.9 trillion. This amounted to an average of $14,570 spent per person and represented 17.6% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Another important factor is Medicare spending, which rose by 8.1% to $1,029.8 billion in 2023, accounting for 21% of total national health expenditures. These figures highlight how increasing healthcare investments are directly supporting the expansion of connected healthcare technologies and services.

Regional Market Leaders and Growth Hotspots in Connected Healthcare

In 2025, North America dominated the connected healthcare market, holding the largest share due to high technology adoption rates and established healthcare infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the coming years, driven by increasing digital penetration, expanding healthcare access, and rising demand for innovative health solutions. The analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad global perspective on market opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Comprehensive Connected Healthcare Market Report Includes Forecasts, Innovations, and Industry Insights News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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