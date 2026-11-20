Jason Harness by Reply: run outbound from your own AI agent

Free, open-source (MIT) harness turns the AI agent people already use into an outbound team of 9 roles. Reply sends; the user approves every message.

- Oleg, CEO & Founder at ReplySAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reply launched Jason Harness, a free, open-source AI SDR harness released under the MIT licence. It runs inside the AI agent a person already uses for work, such as Claude Code or Codex, and turns it into an outbound team of nine roles.A harness is the layer of instructions, memory and tools around an AI agent that lets it do one job well. Here, the job is outbound sales: deciding who to write to, what to say and when.A plan for every person, not one template for allMost outbound tools walk every contact through the same fixed steps. The harness looks at each person separately: what they were already sent, how they replied and what is known about them. It plans a line of contact for that one person and changes it after their reply.How it works- Install with one prompt into Claude Code, Codex or another AI agent. It runs on Windows, Mac and Linux, with no admin rights needed.- Describe the product, the audience and the idea in plain words. The Planner asks follow-up questions and saves the answers as the campaign brief.- Nine professionally tuned roles do the work: Manager, Planner, Researcher, Copywriter, Personalizer, Critic, Responder, Analyst and Deliverability. Users can tune them with their own rules or add a role of their own.- It does the work, and the user approves every send. Nothing goes out without a "yes".- Reply sends the emails and LinkedIn messages, reads the replies and drafts the answers.Built on the AI you already pay forThe harness uses the person's own Claude Code or Codex subscription, so there is no separate model bill and no seats. Its playbooks are plain text files that anyone can read and edit. It comes with a ready UI in the browser, remembers every campaign for weeks, and the campaign continues after the chat is closed. Everything is a plugin, so users can add their own. The full source code is on GitHub.Who it is forJason Harness is built for founders, GTM engineers and salespeople who want to build their own outbound process inside their own AI. People who want a turnkey solution can keep using Jason AI SDR, Reply's ready-made AI SDR. Nothing changes for current Reply customers.The harness is in alpha, with new releases every week.AvailabilityJason Harness is available today at reply/harness. The harness is free and open source. Reply, the provider it works best with, is paid, with the standard Reply trial and Reply plans.About ReplyReply is a sales engagement platform that helps people find prospects and run outreach across email, LinkedIn and other channels, with AI built in. Its products include Jason AI SDR.Learn more at reply.

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Jason Harness by Reply: run outbound from your own AI agent

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Reply Launches Open-Source Jason Harness for Outbound Sales News Provided By ReplyApp November 20, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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