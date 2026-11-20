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The dual-use defence company advances towards NATO procurement eligibility as it develops medical countermeasures for acute radiation syndrome.

- Fred Marin, CEO of USIL TherapeuticsLUXEMBOURG, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- USIL Therapeutics, a dual-use defence company developing treatments for acute radiation syndrome (ARS), today announced that it has successfully passed the initial vendor registration assessment conducted by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).The NSPA has confirmed that USIL Therapeutics meets its initial registration requirements. The agency will now establish a procurement account for the company, enabling it to access the NSPA procurement platform and participate in Request for Proposal (RFP) processes.The company is proceeding to the final stage of registration, which requires a Declaration of Eligibility from the relevant national authorities. Once this declaration has been received, the registration process can be completed, clearing USIL Therapeutics to conduct business with the NSPA.Founded just over a year ago, USIL Therapeutics has reached this stage without an established record of government procurement contracts. The successful initial assessment represents an important development for the young company as it seeks to engage with European and NATO defence procurement programmes."For a company at our stage, reaching this point in the NATO procurement process is an important achievement and a significant opportunity," said Fred Marin, CEO of USIL Therapeutics. "It allows us to take the next steps towards working with defence and security organisations that recognise the importance of medical preparedness for nuclear and radiological emergencies."USIL Therapeutics is focused on developing medical countermeasures for acute radiation syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by exposure to high doses of ionising radiation. The condition can cause severe damage to the bone marrow, gastrointestinal system and other organs, creating an urgent need for effective medical interventions.Against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions and growing concerns about nuclear and radiological threats, the company believes that medical countermeasures must form an integral part of national and collective defence preparedness.The successful NSPA assessment provides USIL Therapeutics with a potential route to engage in procurement opportunities supporting NATO members and partner nations. It also represents a step towards connecting the company's research and development activities with the medical preparedness requirements of defence and security organisations.About USIL TherapeuticsUSIL Therapeutics is a Luxembourg-based dual-use defence company focused on developing innovative medical countermeasures for acute radiation syndrome and the consequences of severe radiation exposure. The company's mission is to address critical gaps in radiation emergency medicine and improve preparedness for nuclear and radiological incidents.

Valentin Wiedling

USIL Therapeutics

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USIL Therapeutics, Focused on Radiation Mitigation and Protection, Receives Initial Approval as NATO NSPA Vendor News Provided By BigWideLogic November 20, 2026, 14:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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