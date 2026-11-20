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5,000 students trained in year one with CEFR progress guaranteed in writing as Enterprise Uzbekistan and FIFA U-20 World Cup both set 2027 deadlines.

- DrТошкент, TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gordon's Academy, a corporate and retail English school founded in Tashkent in September 2024, has administered a free English level test to more than 5,000 incoming students and delivered corporate English programs to organizations including the Meta (Facebook) regional team, Payme, TBC Bank Uzbekistan, City Fuel Logistics, Mars IT Solutions, Ruzmetov, and Insight Solutions, as Uzbekistan enters a period in which English fluency has become a measurable economic variable.The country's English gap is documented and widening. Uzbekistan ranks 104th out of 113 countries in the EF English Proficiency Index, with a national score of 429. Administrative and clerical workers score 362, the lowest category in the index. The income gap between English-speaking and non-English-speaking professionals in Tashkent stands between $660 and $8,000 per month - a 12-fold difference that HR directors across IT, banking, and logistics consistently identify as a talent bottleneck. More than 1,000 Uzbek companies already supply technology, business process outsourcing, and professional services to 210 countries, with 46 percent of IT Park Uzbekistan's exports flowing to North American clients who conduct all business in English.Three national events are placing English readiness on a 2027 deadline. In October 2026, Uzbekistan signed $12 billion in deals with American corporations including GE Aerospace, BlackRock, Citigroup, and Google Pay - the largest single-event foreign investment package in the country's post-independence history. The Uzbek Parliament approved the Enterprise Uzbekistan program in April 2026, targeting $5 billion in annual technology exports and requiring organizations across the public and private sectors to operate, document, and communicate at international English standards. Uzbekistan will also co-host the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027 alongside Azerbaijan, with a $100 million stadium under construction in New Tashkent and FIFA opening a Central Asia regional office in the capital.A structural readiness gap exists inside government institutions. Enterprise Uzbekistan requires state agencies - including tax authorities, business registration offices, customs, and enforcement bodies - to interact directly with foreign investors, international auditors, and global regulatory counterparts. Many of these agencies have operated exclusively in Uzbek and Russian. The transition to English-language international engagement is not a future ambition; it is a 2027 operational requirement that current staffing levels are not prepared to meet.Gordon's Academy has already delivered results across the private and public sectors. The school's client portfolio spans global technology, fintech, international banking, logistics, IT services, and government enforcement. The cybersecurity unit of a government enforcement agency in Tashkent completed a full sector-specific English program covering technical documentation, cross-border professional communication, and international enforcement terminology. All ten specialists completed the program, each advancing a minimum of one CEFR proficiency level in four months - the same contractual guarantee the school includes in every corporate engagement."I work every week with executives and specialists at Uzbek organizations who are ready to close international deals, present to investors, and represent their institutions on the world stage," said Dr. Irfan, Business English instructor at Gordon's Academy and a PGCE-qualified educator with 22 years of corporate teaching experience across the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia.Across its corporate programs in global tech, banking, fintech, logistics, IT, cybersecurity, and executive management, Gordon's Academy has trained more than 150 employees with a 100 percent program completion rate. All programs are delivered at client premises by educators from the United Kingdom, United States, UAE, Iran, Algeria, and Morocco, and are structured around CEFR diagnostic assessment before and after each cohort."We needed measurable progress, not a promise," said a senior manager at a Tashkent-based technology company that completed a corporate program with the school in 2026. "Gordon's put the commitment in writing and held to it. That is what made the decision easy."About Gordon's AcademyGordon's Academy is an English language school in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, offering corporate, general, exam preparation, and intensive English programs for adults, children, and organizations. Founded in September 2024, the school employs 10 international educators from the United Kingdom, United States, UAE, Iran, Algeria, Morocco, and Uzbekistan, and has trained more than 5,000 students to date. Corporate clients include the Meta (Facebook) regional team, Payme, TBC Bank Uzbekistan, City Fuel Logistics, Mars IT Solutions, Ruzmetov, and Insight Solutions. Programs are delivered at client premises, using CEFR-based diagnostic assessment and a contractual progress guarantee. The school is located at Afrosiob Street 41, Tashkent (Metro: Oybek). For more information, visit gordonsacademy.Media contact: Mayer Aziz, Director of Business Development, Gordon's AcademyPhone: +998 71 207 30 00Instagram: @gordonsWebsite: gordonsacademy

Ibrohim Mirsaidov

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Uzbekistan Signs $12 Billion in U.S. Deals but Ranks 104th in English: Gordon's Academy Bridges the Gap News Provided By Gordon's Academy November 20, 2026, 14:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Law



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