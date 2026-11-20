Senior Justice Law Firm expands its New York presence with a new Albany office, joining its existing locations in New York City and Rochester to serve families affected by nursing home abuse and neglect.

Nation's largest law firm dedicated exclusively to nursing home abuse and neglect expands statewide presence with third New York office.

- Michael Brevda, Esq., Managing PartnerALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Justice Law Firm, the nation's largest plaintiff's law firm dedicated exclusively to nursing home abuse and neglect cases, has opened a new office in Albany, New York, expanding its statewide presence and strengthening access to legal representation for victims of elder abuse, assisted living neglect and nursing home negligence.Located in downtown Albany at 69 State Street, Suite 1329, Albany, NY 12207, the new office builds on the firm's existing presence in New York City and Rochester, extending its reach into the Capital Region and expanding access to experienced legal representation for families across New York State.“Families across New York deserve access to experienced attorneys who understand the complexities of nursing home abuse and neglect cases,” said Michael Brevda, Esq., Founder and Managing Partner of Senior Justice Law Firm.“With offices in New York City, Rochester, and now Albany, we're strengthening our ability to serve families throughout New York and hold negligent facilities accountable.”Founded in 2016, Senior Justice Law Firm has grown into a national practice focused on representing victims of nursing home abuse, neglect and related elder care negligence. The firm handles cases involving preventable injuries and deaths, including bedsores, falls, infections, medication errors and failures to provide appropriate medical care.Unlike general practice law firms, Senior Justice Law Firm concentrates its resources and experience on cases involving vulnerable older adults. Its attorneys investigate allegations of elder abuse and neglect, work to uncover failures in resident care and pursue accountability against negligent facilities and responsible parties.With more than 50 employees, including 24 attorneys, Senior Justice Law Firm has recovered more than $100 million for victims of abuse, neglect and negligence. The firm's continued expansion reflects its commitment to making specialized legal representation more accessible to families nationwide, including those throughout New York State.Senior Justice Law Firm offers free and confidential case evaluations to families who suspect a loved one has suffered nursing home abuse or neglect in Albany or anywhere in New York.For more information on Senior Justice Law Firm's Albany office and New York nursing home abuse practice, visit .About Senior Justice Law FirmSenior Justice Law Firm is the largest elder abuse law firm in the U.S., dedicated exclusively to protecting the rights of nursing home residents, assisted living facility residents, and vulnerable adults who have suffered abuse, neglect, or exploitation. The firm's attorneys represent victims and their families in cases involving nursing home negligence, wrongful death, falls, pressure injuries, malnutrition, dehydration, medication errors, physical and sexual abuse, and other forms of elder mistreatment. Through compassionate advocacy and aggressive litigation, Senior Justice Law Firm is committed to holding negligent facilities accountable while helping families obtain justice and financial recovery.

Chelsea Kronengold

Senior Justice Law Firm

+1 888-375-9998

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Senior Justice Law Firm Expands New York Presence with New Office in Albany News Provided By Senior Justice Law Firm November 20, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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