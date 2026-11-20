Recognition for Achievement in Financial Literacy Initiatives for Women Announced at New York City Ceremony

- Ruchi Pinniger, founder of Watch Her Prosper®NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ruchi Pinniger, founder of Watch Her Prosper, has been named a Gold StevieAward winner in the Achievement in Financial Literacy Initiatives for Women category in the 23rd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for“crowned,” the Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Grand award placements were revealed to finalists at a ceremony in New York City on November 16.Founded by Pinniger, a former Wall Street hedge fund Chief Financial Officer with nearly 20 years of financial management experience, Watch Her Prosperis transforming how women approach their finances, businesses, and personal prosperity. Through a combination of financial literacy education, practical financial guidance, and mindset work, Pinniger has helped thousands of business owners strengthen their financial foundations and make more informed financial decisions.Since July 2024, Watch Her Prosperhas expanded its audience reach by 85% and strengthened its business development, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships through team expansion, contributing to 60% growth across these areas. The organization has also delivered workshops focused on Money Mindset and its proprietary Redefining ProsperityTM framework, helping women develop healthier relationships with money and build sustainable financial confidence.Through its partnership with B1G1, Watch Her Prosperhas also extended its impact beyond the business community, generating 2,750 days of education and 413 days of income support for individuals in India and Africa.“So many women have the knowledge, resources, and ability to make powerful financial decisions, yet don't always feel empowered to take the next step. It's a privilege to help change that narrative by equipping women with the tools, confidence, and financial awareness to take ownership of their futures and define prosperity on their own terms. I'm incredibly honored that the Stevie Awards have recognized Watch Her Prosper's work in helping women build that confidence and create a more empowered relationship with money.”Financial literacy is about so much more than knowing the numbers. It's about having the confidence to make informed decisions, build wealth, and create a future that reflects your definition of prosperity. This recognition reinforces why I founded Watch Her Prosper: to ensure women have the knowledge, tools, and support to take ownership of their financial futures," said Pinniger.Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined based on the average scores of more than 200 business professionals worldwide, serving across eight judging committees.Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said,“As we celebrate the 23rd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, we are proud to recognize the outstanding achievements of women and women-led organizations around the world. This year's winners exemplify the leadership, innovation, and dedication that continue to drive progress across industries. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Grand Stevie Award winners on their well-deserved recognition and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments.”About Watch Her ProsperFounded by Ruchi Pinniger, Watch Her Prosperis a financial mentorship and consulting firm dedicated to helping women entrepreneurs and business owners build financial confidence, strengthen their businesses, and redefine their relationship with money.Combining nearly two decades of financial management expertise with financial literacy education, bookkeeping, tax-time readiness, and mindset work, Watch Her Prosperprovides women with practical tools and guidance to make informed financial decisions and build sustainable prosperity.Through its Redefining ProsperityTM framework and RIR MethodTM, the organization helps women move beyond financial uncertainty and develop a more empowered approach to managing their money and businesses.About the StevieAwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories.Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

Brielle Cotterman

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RUCHI PINNIGER & WATCH HER PROSPER® WIN GOLD STEVIE® AWARD IN 2026 STEVIE AWARDS FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS News Provided By Brielle Cotterman Media November 20, 2026, 14:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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