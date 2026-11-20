RI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Founder and Marketing Consultant of JMP Marketing Brings Approximately 15 Years of Cross-Industry Experience to Helping Businesses Tell Their Stories With PurposeProvidence, Rhode Island – Jaclyn Pelopida is a marketing consultant, strategist, and the founder of JMP Marketing, a Rhode Island-based consultancy that helps businesses develop authentic, results-driven marketing strategies. With approximately 15 years of experience spanning healthcare, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, retail, nonprofit, lifestyle, and event marketing, she has built a reputation for pairing strategic thinking with compelling storytelling. Since launching JMP Marketing, Jaclyn has partnered with businesses and founders to deliver customized solutions in marketing strategy, brand communications, copywriting, ghostwriting, public relations, content development, social media, SEO, event marketing, and fractional marketing leadership.Before founding her own firm, Jaclyn held progressive marketing leadership roles across multiple industries. She began her career as a communications coordinator for a health insurance organization before advancing to marketing communications manager for a company overseeing multiple consumer product brands. She later served as Senior Marketing Manager for a national events organization and for a leading manufacturing company. In those roles, she developed integrated marketing strategies, launched new brands, managed as many as 30 trade shows a year, directed digital marketing initiatives, and led cross-functional projects involving product management, sales, and vendor partnerships. Her ability to build brands from the ground up and to translate complex business objectives into engaging campaigns consistently delivered measurable results.Jaclyn earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication and Journalism from Iona University. She has continued to strengthen her expertise through professional certifications, including executive education in Digital Marketing Strategies: Data, Automation, AI and Analytics, as well as a certification in Digital Marketing. She is also a member of Millennial RI.Jaclyn attributes her success to determination and an unwavering belief in herself. She always knew she performed well in corporate settings, yet at a certain point she began to wonder what she could build if she applied that same drive to something of her own. The answer was JMP Marketing, and taking that leap required trusting her instincts above all else. She has also grown by intentionally stepping outside her comfort zone. One of her proudest examples came from working with a tools company, an industry she knew nothing about at the outset. She immersed herself in the business, mastered the company's tone of voice, and built something meaningful from scratch.That experience taught Jaclyn that subject matter expertise matters far less than the ability to listen deeply, ask the right questions, and bring genuine craft to the work. Following her intuition has been the common thread throughout her career. Whether deciding when to make a career pivot, which clients to take on, or how to position a brand, she has learned to trust that inner voice. So far, she notes, it has not steered her wrong.The best career advice Jaclyn has ever received is simple: always ask questions. Her journalism background made her naturally curious, and she readily admits to being a little nosy, a trait she has never tried to suppress. Asking questions is how she integrates quickly, learns what truly matters to a business beyond what appears in a brief, and builds real relationships with colleagues across departments. In her experience, it breaks down silos, opens doors, and makes collaboration feel natural rather than forced. She believes the best copywriting, strategy, and marketing all begin with asking the right questions and genuinely listening to the answers, a lesson she learned in a newsroom and has carried with her ever since.For young women entering marketing, Jaclyn's first piece of advice is to advocate for themselves loudly and without apology. It is the guidance she wishes she had received earlier in her career, and she shares it whenever she is asked. She encourages young professionals not to wait to be invited into the conversation. If they have a good idea, they should share it, and if they are doing great work, they should make sure the right people know about it. Staying quiet and hoping to be noticed, she points out, is not a strategy, while speaking up is.Jaclyn also urges young women to make themselves proud by working hard on things that genuinely excite them. She spent years building a career in corporate marketing and remains proud of that chapter, but everything shifted once she began working for herself, on her own terms, for clients and causes she truly cares about. She considers that alignment between the work a person does and the person she is becoming worth protecting at every stage of a career. Her message is to refuse to shrink and to take up space, confident that the right people will respect that choice.Looking at the marketing landscape today, Jaclyn sees artificial intelligence as both the field's biggest challenge and its biggest opportunity. Many businesses assume they can hand their marketing, graphics, and social media over to an AI tool and consider the job done. On the surface, it can look like a solution, since it is fast, inexpensive, and produces something. The problem, in her view, is that the output often looks and sounds like AI, and audiences can sense it even when they cannot explain why. What is missing is the human element: the strategy, the intuition, and the understanding of who an audience really is and what makes people stop scrolling, feel something, and trust a brand enough to buy from it.Jaclyn emphasizes that while AI can generate words, it cannot replicate genuine human connection, which is the entire point of marketing. For experienced marketers, she sees this moment as a tremendous opportunity. As more brands rush toward AI-generated content and wonder why it is not working, those that invest in real strategy and authentic storytelling will stand out more than ever. The bar for good work is rising, and that is precisely where human expertise becomes irreplaceable.The values Jaclyn holds most important in her work and personal life are work-life balance and happiness, lessons she says she learned the hard way. Her definition of success has changed completely over the years. It once meant titles, promotions, and climbing the corporate ladder, and today it means waking up excited about her work and having enough space in her life to enjoy it. Dealing with health challenges became a turning point, prompting her to recalibrate what she was working toward and why. She realized she had been measuring success by external markers that did not reflect how she felt inside, a disconnect she now recognizes as risky to live with for too long.Launching JMP Marketing grew directly out of that recalibration. Jaclyn wanted work that energized her, clients she genuinely cared about, and the freedom to protect her energy and health in the way she now knows she must. For her, that balance is not a perk but a non-negotiable. She has found that when a person is clear on those priorities, the work actually improves, because she shows up as a whole person rather than only as a professional.From her early days in a newsroom to her leadership in corporate marketing and the founding of her own consultancy, Jaclyn has remained guided by curiosity, intuition, and a commitment to authenticity. She measures lasting success not only by professional accomplishments but also by a healthy balance between work and life and by the meaningful connections she creates along the way. Jaclyn Pelopida's work stands as a reminder that the most powerful marketing begins with listening, and that human connection remains at the heart of every story worth telling.Learn More about Jaclyn Pelopida:Through her Influential Women profile: or through JMP Marketing,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Jaclyn Pelopida, Builds Authentic Brands Through Strategy, Storytelling, and Human Connection News Provided By Influential Women November 20, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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