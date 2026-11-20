MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Musician and composer Jeffrey Kampf releases“Waiting for the Blood Moon,” expanding his Weatherhed catalog with a new collection of original music.

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Musician, composer, and songwriter Jeffrey Kampf, known professionally as Weatherhed, has released his latest album, Waiting for the Blood Moon. Released on October 23, 2026, the project marks another milestone in Kampf's decades-long musical career, reflecting his continued commitment to original composition, creative experimentation, and independent music production.

Waiting for the Blood Moon expands Kampf's growing discography, which draws inspiration from classical music, folk, blues, jazz, and international musical traditions. His approach to songwriting emphasizes artistic freedom, combining elements of traditional composition with improvisation and an appreciation for unconventional musical arrangements.

Throughout his career, Kampf has explored a wide range of musical styles rather than limiting his work to a single genre. His interests in Indian, Persian, and Middle Eastern musical traditions have also influenced his creative perspective, contributing to a distinctive approach to melody, rhythm, and musical expression.

The new album follows several previous Weatherhed releases, including Byzantine Air (2019), No Time for Timid (2023), Just Another Abstract Morning (2025), and Remastered Old Demos (2026). Each project reflects different aspects of Kampf's musical interests while contributing to a body of work developed over decades.

Kampf's experience in the music industry began in New York City, where he worked at the renowned Record Plant Studios during his twenties. He later worked as a driver and road manager for influential folk musician Dave Van Ronk, an experience that helped shape his understanding of songwriting, performance, and the creative process.

Building on those experiences, Kampf pursued formal musical education at the Manhattan School of Music, studying voice, music theory, and composition. His training provided a foundation for his subsequent work as a composer and recording artist, complementing the improvisational influences that continue to inform his music.

Beyond his musical endeavors, Kampf has maintained a career in education and entertainment, including work as a college professor. His interests in history, culture, and the arts have contributed to a multidisciplinary perspective that extends into his creative projects.

With the release of Waiting for the Blood Moon, Kampf continues to share his original compositions with audiences through digital music platforms. The album provides another opportunity for listeners to explore the Weatherhed catalog and discover an independent artist whose musical interests span multiple genres and traditions.

Waiting for the Blood Moon is available through digital music platforms, with additional Weatherhed recordings accessible on SoundCloud.

Listen to Jeffrey Kampf / Weatherhed:

SoundCloud:

Rumble:

YouTube:

About Jeffrey Kampf

Jeffrey Kampf, also known professionally as Weatherhed, is a musician, songwriter, and composer whose work incorporates influences from classical music, folk, jazz, blues, and international musical traditions. His background includes experience at New York City's Record Plant Studios, working with folk musician Dave Van Ronk, and studying at the Manhattan School of Music. Through his Weatherhed musical identity, Kampf has released multiple albums showcasing his interest in original composition, improvisation, and creative experimentation. His latest album, Waiting for the Blood Moon, was released in October 2026.

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Jeffrey Kampf Releases New Album 'Waiting for the Blood Moon' Under Weatherhed Musical Identity News Provided By WebiMax November 20, 2026, 14:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Social Media



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