MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that the implementation of the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) presents significant new opportunities for India and Bulgaria to further strengthen their trade, investment and technological partnerships.

President Murmu emphasised on the growing India-EU partnership during her meeting with Bulgaria's visiting Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“H.E. Mrs Velislava Petrova-Chamova, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” Rashtrapati Bhavan posted on X.

Highlighting the opportunities offered by the trade pact, the President's office said,“The President noted that the implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement presents significant new opportunities for India and Bulgaria to further strengthen their trade, investment and technological partnerships.”

The Bulgarian Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a three-day official visit.

Extending a warm welcome to Petrova-Chamova, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding and friendly India-Bulgaria relations and deepen bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.

During her visit, Petrova-Chamova is scheduled to hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday.

Last month, Secretary (West) at the MEA, Sibi George, and Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Christo Polendakov, co-chaired the India-Bulgaria Foreign Office Consultations, with both sides emphasising the early implementation of the India-EU FTA.

“They reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation, including political engagements, trade and investment, science and technology, AI, space, defence and people-to-people ties,” the MEA had said.

The two sides pitched for an early rollout of the trade pact between India and the 27-nation bloc.

“Both sides emphasised the early implementation of the India-EU FTA, which would contribute to further strengthening of economic ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA had added.