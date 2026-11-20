MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 20 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Friday that the infrastructure vision that the YSRCP government conceived is now becoming the state's biggest investment proposition.

“Port-led industrialisation. The infrastructure vision we conceived is now becoming AP's biggest investment proposition,” he posted on his X account

YS Jagan shared that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has notified Ramayapatnam Port as a Customs Port for imports and exports.

“A major milestone for Ramayapatnam Port! CBIC has officially notified it as a Customs Port for imports and exports, marking another important step in realising the maritime infrastructure vision we pursued during our tenure,” the YSRCP chief said.

“We had set out to harness AP's vast coastline by developing 4 ports (Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, Mulapeta and Kakinada Gateway), 10 fishing harbours and 6 fish landing centres, ensuring coastal infrastructure roughly every 50 km. Our vision was port-led industrialisation, with Ramayapatnam as a major growth engine,” he said.

The former Chief Minister claimed that their vision is now translating into reality, with BPCL's mega refinery-petrochemical complex, Indosol Solar's integrated manufacturing facility and several other major investments taking shape around the port.“Lakhs of crores in investment, thousands of jobs and an entire industrial ecosystem taking shape. The most telling endorsement? Wherever the present Chandrababu Naidu government goes, from Davos to CII summits, it showcases these very ports started by us to attract investors,” he added.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and PAC member Duvviri Krishna has demanded that the coalition government place in the public domain the full statistics on the fee reimbursement given so far and slammed the fudging of figures on the issue, though students are facing difficulties and there is unrest all over.

Speaking to media, he said that replying to the pointed question raised by YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Education Minister Nara Lokesh has given a tweet which has no substance but with an aim to target the Opposition.

His tweet is not backed by data but is an irresponsible reply with political overtures, even as students are bearing the brunt of the negligence of the coalition government, he said.

While the government owes the students for the 12 quarters Rs 11,700 crore, it has paid only Rs 1,772 crore in the first year and Rs 1,190 crore in the second year and the payments for Vasathi Deevena are very meagre. For the set figure of Rs 1,100 crore, it has released Rs 38 crore in 20124- 25, and in the next year it has released Rs 100 crore, he added.