MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) BJP State President Madan Rathore said that the Bharatiya Janata Party accepts the Panchayat election results as the mandate of the people. He asserted that while the Congress contested the elections based on“lies” and“fabricated narratives”, the BJP pursued positive politics by presenting its vision for development before the public.

The party will undertake a constructive internal review of the results and formulate its future strategy accordingly. Rathore said that following these results, Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra and his national leader and“master of propaganda,” Rahul Gandhi, should apologise to the people.

He stated that the atmosphere of 'vote theft' created by the Congress, along with its attempts to discredit constitutional institutions, had contributed to an atmosphere of confusion and instability, which was unfortunate for democracy.

He said the Congress repeatedly levelled baseless allegations against EVMs, the administration, the Election Commission and the BJP, attempting to mislead the country's youth.

The celebrations by Congress leaders following these election results, he added, exposed their double standards. The BJP State President demanded that the Congress publicly apologise to constitutional institutions and the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said Dotasara must now acknowledge that EVMs cannot be manipulated, votes are not stolen, and the Election Commission does not function under external pressure.

According to Rathore, the election results are a strong rebuke to the allegations levelled by the Congress.

Taking a swipe at Dotasara, Rathore said that while following in the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi, who has consistently faced electoral defeats, Dotasara was now demanding resignations and raising allegations of corruption.

He said Dotasara should recall that during his tenure as Education Minister, teachers who were felicitated on Teachers' Day subsequently exposed cases of corruption.

Rathore further questioned the Congress leaders for accusing officials of corruption and talking about commissions. He demanded that they disclose how much their relatives, allegedly appointed to official positions through political influence during the previous Congress government, were earning and what share of those earnings they themselves were receiving.

Rathore said the people of Rajasthan were closely observing the arrogant language and conduct of Congress leaders. He alleged that the Congress, which has faced allegations related to paper leaks, had played with the aspirations and dreams of the state's youth.

He said statements such as“tying someone to a tree and beating them” had no place in democratic politics and reflected an anarchic mindset aimed at creating an atmosphere of fear in the pursuit of political power.

Dotasara, he said, must understand that India is a democracy governed by the Constitution given by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, not by intimidation or strong-arm tactics. Rathore also termed it ironic that Congress leaders, who had questioned the existence of Lord Shri Ram, and Dotasara, who had allegedly made disparaging remarks about Veer Tejaji Maharaj, the revered folk deity and protector of cattle, were now invoking religious examples.

He said Congress leaders should introspect about their own statements and political conduct before questioning others.