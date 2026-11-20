MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) As the new West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday decided to create a dedicated "land bank" for setting up industrial projects in the state, the classification of the nature of holding of different land parcels in the state will be the basis for the creation of the proposed "land bank".

The state government will be carrying out a detailed survey on the nature of holding of different land parcels, classify them accordingly and thereafter choose the appropriate land parcels for the proposed "land bank", a source from the State Secretariat Nabanna said.

As per the initial plan, following the survey on the nature of land holdings, the land covered under the survey will be classified into six broad categories.

The six categories will be government-vested land, encroached government land, land held by closed industrial units, available land within different industrial parks, wetlands and finally farmland owned by individual land owners or farmers.

"Once the classification is done properly, the state government will have a clear idea of which land parcels would be readily available for immediate inclusion in the proposed 'land bank' and which land will have to be directly purchased or acquired by the state government," the State Secretariat source said.

According to sources, the new state government is adopting a cautious approach as regards to land procurement for industries considering the sensitivity involved with the process.

"The policy of the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government to leave the entire responsibility of land purchase to the investor concerned was an absurd proposition considering the highly fragmented landholding nature. Similarly, forceful land acquisition is bound to be counter-productive for the administration, as was witnessed by the Left Front government on issues like Singur and Nandigram. So the new state government is adopting a middle path, balancing the interests of both the industry fraternity and the land owners," the State Secretariat source said.

Earlier this month, the state government unveiled its new industrial policy and announced an alternative route for land procurement for industries.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also said that the principal operative part of the land procurement policy of the state government led by him will be direct land purchase from the land-owners first by the state government and thus create a land bank in the state.

Subsequently, the required land from that land bank will be handed over for the new and proposed industrial project, the Chief Minister added.

Industry and economic observers too feel that the policy of the state government directly purchasing the land from the land-owners and subsequently handing over that land for new industrial units was the need of the hour.

"In a state like West Bengal where the land-holding pattern is extremely fragmented, attracting big ticket investment will never be possible without the state government playing a role in land procurement. At the same time, forceful land acquisition can be counter-productive, as it happened in the cases of Singur and Nandigram during the Left Front regime. So, from all aspects, the new land policy adopted by the state government will be ideal as it maintains a balance between the interests of investors, land-owners and other stakeholders," City-based economist Probir Mukherjee said.