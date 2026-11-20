MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot/New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) A sharp correction in gold and silver prices over the past few months has reignited consumer interest in the jewellery market, with buyers returning to stores ahead of the peak wedding season.

Jewellers said that the steep decline in precious metal prices has created a rare buying opportunity for consumers preparing for marriages and other celebrations.

According to industry participants, the fall has been driven largely by developments in global markets rather than domestic factors, as India relies heavily on imports to meet its gold and silver requirements.

As a result, fluctuations in international prices are directly reflected in domestic rates.

Mukesh Bhai, proprietor of Rajkot-based Radhika Jewellers, said the market had not anticipated such a steep correction.

He noted that gold prices, which had surged to around Rs 1.50 lakh per 10 grams around last year's Diwali period, have now fallen to nearly Rs 1.15 lakh per 10 grams in some categories.

He said the current price levels offer an attractive entry point for families planning weddings in January and February, adding that buyers could benefit from making purchases at present rates.

On the outlook for gold, he said the market appears to be approaching its lower range and any further downside is likely to be limited.

According to him, prices may decline by another 2 to 5 per cent, but the scope for a major correction now seems restricted.

Sharing a similar view on silver, he said the metal has largely returned to levels seen a year ago after an extended rally.

He added that the recent correction was natural following the sharp run-up in prices and that silver appears better positioned for an upward move going forward.

The softer prices have also encouraged retail buyers. Seema Joshi, who was purchasing jewellery for her son's wedding, said the decline in gold prices had come as a welcome relief.

She noted that lower prices during the wedding season reduce the financial burden on families and could encourage further purchases if rates remain favourable.