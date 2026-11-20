MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 20 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Friday constituted its state disciplinary committee, nearly 16-and-a-half months after Hemant Khandelwal took charge as the party's state president.

The party also announced appointments to its state finance committee and the post of co-treasurer as part of a fresh organisational exercise.

The appointments were made with the approval of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, according to a statement from the state BJP media department.

The decisions came days after National Co-Organisation General Secretary Shivprakash held a two-day organisational review in Bhopal.

The formation of the disciplinary committee assumes significance as it is expected to examine cases of leaders who were suspended or expelled from the party, including those who contested elections against official BJP candidates. Its constitution could open the way for the return of several former MLAs and former MPs who have been waiting to rejoin the party.

Former Small Industries Corporation chairman and former state minister Babu Singh Raghuvanshi has been appointed convener of the six-member disciplinary committee.

Its members include Vinod Gotia, chairman of the Pilgrimage and Fair Authority; former MLA Devi Lal Dhakad; former BJP district president Abhay Chaudhary; Bhind MP Sandhya Rai; and Berasia MLA Vishnu Khatri.

The party has also constituted a three-member state finance committee, with Cabinet Minister Chetanya Kumar Kashyap as its convener. MLA Madhu Verma and state treasurer Akhilesh Jain are its members.

Deepak Tinu Jain of Indore has been appointed state co-treasurer. In another organisational decision, the BJP announced new appointments in its youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), in five districts.

Abhijeet Bajaj has been appointed district president in Agar, Abhishek Raghuvanshi in Narsinghpur, Lalbabu Beshya in Singrauli, Roshan Pachayya in Alirajpur and Ajay Thakur in Rajgarh. Pradeep Lodhi has been appointed district general secretary in Narsinghpur.

Khandelwal assumed charge as the Madhya Pradesh BJP president on July 2, 2025. The appointments came after Shivprakash reviewed the functioning of the state organisation during his recent visit to Bhopal.

He held separate meetings with state office-bearers and representatives of various party wings, cells and organisational units, and directed the leadership to fill vacant positions and strengthen the organisational structure.

Meanwhile, Khandelwal also met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday and discussed organisational matters.

"During this meeting, organisational matters were discussed in detail. I had the opportunity to understand Amit Shah ji's views and guidance on various organisational issues and tasks," Khandelwal said in a social media post.