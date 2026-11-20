MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Telangana Congress MLA Komatireddy Raja Gopal Reddy on Friday hit back at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy over his remarks, targeting dissenting MLAs within the ruling party.

The MLA from Munugode Assembly constituency said that leaders in high positions should speak with dignity.

"They must realise that the public will not appreciate it if they act arbitrarily, driven by the arrogance of power," Raja Gopal Reddy said in a post on social media platform X.

"It should be remembered that neither the people of Telangana nor history will ever forgive those in power who -- having attained their positions perhaps by a stroke of luck -- indulge in rampant corruption, disregard the needs of the public, and preside over a malicious administration," the MLA added.

"I pray to Lord Ayyappa to grant these key leaders the wisdom and the capacity for self-reflection, so that they may govern with integrity and honesty, and fulfill the promises they have made," he said.

Talking to media persons, the MLA also remarked that it is unfair to criticise the Opposition while failing to deliver on promises.

He challenged the Chief Minister to put his hand on his heart and answer whether his government is truly corruption-free.

Raj Gopal Reddy, brother of Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, was reacting to the remarks made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at a public meeting at Siddipet on Thursday.

Apparently targeting the dissenting MLAs, the Chief Minister remarked that they seem to have been bitten by 'mad dogs' and that party workers will take them to a mental hospital.

He said that some people within the party were criticising the state government in public while praising its achievements in private.

"Some of our own people seem to have been bitten by mad dogs. They publicly criticise everything, but come home to privately praise the good work. Congress workers will take such people to 'Erragadda' (mental hospital)," he added.

The Chief Minister did not name anyone but his remarks were apparently targeted at MLAs Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy and Anirudh Reddy, who recently criticised the state government.

Raj Gopal Reddy had launched a blistering attack on Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy over alleged discrimination in allocating development funds.

Anirudh Reddy raised serious questions over corruption by state government officials and alleged that their conduct is tarnishing the image of the Congress government in the state.

He alleged that state government officials were demanding hefty commissions from contractors to process bills.