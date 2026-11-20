Saket Court Issues Notice To Boxer Mary Kom In Defamation Complaint

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Delhi's Saket Court on Friday issued a pre-cognisance notice to renowned boxer Mary Kom in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by her ex-husband. The complainant alleged that during a television interview, Kom made false, malicious, and defamatory statements against him with the intention of damaging his reputation.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Shivam Gupta issued the notice after recording pre-summoning evidence, granting Kom an opportunity to be heard at the pre-cognisance stage. The matter has been listed for December 21 for her response to the complaint. During the hearing, the court recorded the pre-summoning statements of the complainant and three other witnesses. The complainant moved the court through advocates Akash Krishna and Pragati Sharma.

In his plea, the complainant, Karong Onkholer, stated that he married Mary Kom on March 12, 2005, and the couple resided together in Faridabad until their marriage was dissolved through a customary practice on December 20, 2023. He added that prior to and during the marriage, he sacrificed his own career and professional pursuits to support Kom's boxing career. Noting that Kom is an internationally renowned boxing champion and public figure with a massive following, the plea alleged that on January 11, 2026, following their divorce, she appeared as a guest on a television programme. During the interview, which was recorded before a live studio audience and subsequently telecast to the general public, she allegedly made defamatory remarks with the knowledge and intent that they would harm his reputation. The complaint asserted that an ordinary, reasonable viewer of the broadcast would infer from her statements that the complainant is a dishonest, unfaithful, unemployed, financially parasitic, and alcohol-dependent individual who misappropriated money from her bank accounts and abandoned responsibility for his children. According to the plea, these imputations directly and severely lower his moral character, credit, and standing as a spouse and parent, constituting an offence under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. (ANI)